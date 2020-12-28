The globetrotter was discovered at the age of 15 at a tournament in Sweden, at that time he was still active in his native Lome. His further career took him to Metz in France and AS Monaco. Today Adebayor is without a club, his last stop was in Paraguay.

Weah was particularly successful for AC Milan and AS Monaco. In 1995 he was the top scorer in the Champions League. Weah is one of the few globally successful Africans in football who took their first professional steps on their home continent; most of them emigrated to France, Belgium or Spain before they came of age. It was not until the age of 22 that the center forward came to Europe for AS Monaco – sensational.

Until the age of 24, Navas played in Saprissa, his homeland. What looked like the train had already left, turned out to be a space rocket to a superstar, via Albacete and Levante to the great Real in Madrid and finally to Paris Saint Germain.