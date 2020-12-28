Germany, England, Spain or Brazil: children everywhere dream of a career as a footballer, of rum and honor and of course many, many titles. With talent, hard work and a bit of luck this is also possible in these nations. Young talent centers and support points can make dreams come true. In many countries it looks different, there talent and ambition are not enough, even a little bit of luck is not enough. It takes a truckload of luck and often a lot of courage to go abroad. Some still managed to become celebrated heroes, and not just in their homeland. Armenia, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, even Bermuda each produced a real world star.
There is a lot of competition in Germany, but also a lot of big clubs. At least in western Germany there is a club from the top three professional leagues within a 50 to 70 kilometer radius. In the east of Germany the density of professional clubs is unfortunately not as enormous as in the west. But what if your country only has around 70,000 inhabitants and is an island, or if you have to move to relatives as a child to become a professional?
He’s one of the best strikers in Africa of all time. Although it is not as popular as Samuel Etoo, Didier Drogba or Roger Milla, it is just as accurate. Adebayor played at clubs of high standing and he scored everywhere. The Togolese was particularly successful at the Spurs and Arsenal. For the Gunners, the angular center forward scored over 60 times in almost 150 games. With the other London team he was in, the striker was similarly accurate, with 42 stalls in 113 games. He took part in the only World Cup in his country (2006) and is his nation’s record goal scorer with 29 goals scored.
The globetrotter was discovered at the age of 15 at a tournament in Sweden, at that time he was still active in his native Lome. His further career took him to Metz in France and AS Monaco. Today Adebayor is without a club, his last stop was in Paraguay.
He is arguably the greatest soccer star in the Caribbean and Central America. Sure, because Bermuda is more known for swimming trunks, surfing and cheap corporate taxes, but definitely not for high-quality football. Shaun Goater was famous for just that. In the immediate time before the Sheikh takeover, he was arguably one of the best City players. For the Skyblues, Goater scored 45 times in 102 games. The man from the Caribbean was also successful for Reading FC. Goater was never world class, but due to his interesting career and origins, he definitely belongs on this list. He wanted to study in the USA and was discovered there before he went to Manchester United in Great Britain, where he was however never able to assert himself. For Bermuda he made almost as many hits as games.
To this day he is the only world footballer of the year from Africa. He is an inspiration and a legend across the continent. Liberia is better known for appalling poverty and armed conflicts than for its high quality football. George Weah, however, made it out of misery and wants to lead his nation into a better future as President today. Africa’s footballer of the year three times and world footballer once – he’s a living legend. His son Timothy plays at Lille OSC.
Weah was particularly successful for AC Milan and AS Monaco. In 1995 he was the top scorer in the Champions League. Weah is one of the few globally successful Africans in football who took their first professional steps on their home continent; most of them emigrated to France, Belgium or Spain before they came of age. It was not until the age of 22 that the center forward came to Europe for AS Monaco – sensational.
One of the best goalkeepers of the 2010s: Keylor Navas. What sounds like Spain is actually Costa Rica. There the goalkeeper is a popular hero. However, he has to share his legendary status with other players such as Paulo Wanchope, Ronald Gomez or Bryan Ruiz. The goalkeeper was definitely the most successful, in this discipline there are only a few players in the world who are leading the way. Navas won the Champions League three times and was Spanish and French champions. He even won the Club World Cup four times! He was also instrumental in the greatest success in Costa Rica’s football history, namely the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Latin Americans lost to the Netherlands on penalties.
Until the age of 24, Navas played in Saprissa, his homeland. What looked like the train had already left, turned out to be a space rocket to a superstar, via Albacete and Levante to the great Real in Madrid and finally to Paris Saint Germain.
When this nation traveled to Germany for the 2006 World Cup, most fans probably first had to open the atlas. But there was a certain Dwight Yorke on the player sheet and suddenly a whole nation had a face in the world. Because Dwight Yorke knew every child in Europe at the end of the 1990s. The striker in service for Manchester United has won the Premier League umpteen times and even the Champions League in 1999 – much to Bayern Munich’s regret. In Manchester and Birmingham (Aston Villa) he is an absolute club legend. He’s on the same level as Beckham, Rooney or Ronaldo in the Red Devils. Yorke was discovered in a friendship between Aston Villa and a domestic selection from the Caribbean state and was hired by former coach Graham Taylor by return mail. The beginning of a world career. Yorke was even the top scorer in the Premier League in 1999.
At the end of this list you can unfortunately see that most of the players in this list are no longer active. Such fairytale stories from the other end of the world are no longer easy to do. Due to the commercialization and early development of the players, stories like those of Yorke, Weah or Goater are difficult to replicate …
