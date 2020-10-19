Telecom company Reliance Jio has more than one plan in its portfolio. The company is offering several Dhansu plans with free calling and daily data. Users are also looking for the same plans, in which more benefits are available with more data and free calling. That is why here we are telling you about three great plans of Reliance Jio, in which free calling and SMS along with 3 GB of data is also provided.This plan of Jio, which comes with a validity of 28 days, also offers 3GB of data every day along with 6GB of extra data for the entire validity period. Accordingly, the total 90 GB data is available in the plan. Unlimited free calling is available for Jio networks in the plan. At the same time, 1000 minutes are available in this plan to call other networks. Subscribers of the plan also get a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar for one year. This plan comes with free subscription to Jio apps.

Jio plan for 349 rupees

For 3 GB data daily, this plan of Jio can also be recharged. This plan, which comes with a validity of 28 days, offers Jio-to-Jio unlimited free calling. Like the plan of 401 rupees, 1000 minutes are being given to call other networks. Free access to Jio apps is also available in the plan. Subscribers of this plan can also send 100 free SMS every day.

Jio plan for Rs 999

In this plan of Jio, 3GB data is being offered daily with 84 days validity. Subscribers of the plan can make unlimited free calling on Jio numbers. This plan offers 3000 minutes to call other networks. Free subscription of Jio apps is also being given in this plan which comes with 100 free SMS daily.