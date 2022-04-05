Since humans are on Earth, exploration and the journey to new lands has always been a priority for our species. Because of this, the vast majority of our planet has not only been discovered, but inhabited. Despite this, however, there are still several places across the world that have not yet been touched by human influence.

Although most corners of the planet receive visitors, there are some that are hermetically closed to the public. Often for safety, legal or scientific reasons, it is strictly forbidden to set foot on them.

Check out four isolated spots in the world:

1. The “Doomsday Vault”

On a remote island called Spitsbergen in Norway’s arctic Svalbard archipelago, a sandstone mountain hides 120 meters inside an apocalyptic place: the world’s largest seed deposit.

About 1,300 km from the North Pole and 130 meters above sea level, thick permafrost – the permanent layer of ice that surrounds the vault – helps preserve the hundreds of thousands of seed samples stored inside.

The location is also ideal for this task due to the lack of seismic activity.

However, while the seeds have been stored as safely as possible since the bunker opened in 2008, there is no humane way to verify this.

The vault is heavily guarded, which ensures that the seeds it contains can survive for thousands of years if need be.

However, in recent years, some scientists have raised concerns about rising temperatures, which have caused permafrost to thaw.

In 2020, local researchers documented the hottest summer on record on Svalbard.

“We have seen unprecedented melting of glaciers and melting of permafrost,” scientist Kim Holmen of the Norwegian Polar Institute told the BBC.

The situation began to be monitored a few years ago.

This seed bunker can be vital to conserve, in the event of a major global disaster, a crop reserve that guarantees the restoration of species, and that we human beings do not lack for food.

Each country saves its own vital seeds for food production, but the World Seed Bank of Svalbard is something of a global sponsor.

2. Ilha da Queimada Grande: a poisonous island

Ilha da Queimada Grande, known as Ilha das Cobras, is a small, wild, rocky island with no beaches and difficult to access, located 35 km off the coast of São Paulo.

The island was discovered in 1532 by the colonizing expedition of Martim Afonso de Souza.

However, the history of Ilha das Cobras is much older. It was formed at the end of the last ice age, about 11,000 years ago, when the sea level rose, separating the hill (which was part of Serra do Mar) from the mainland and turning it into an island.

It has attracted attention in the last five centuries for an unusual feature: it is inhabited almost exclusively by snakes: it is estimated that there may be between one and five snakes for every square meter of the island.

It is the second highest concentration of snakes by area in the world: around 45 per hectare, roughly equivalent to the size of a football field – a number behind only China’s Shedao Island.

But on the Brazilian island, a highly venomous snake species differentiated itself from its terrestrial relatives and became the golden spear (Bothrops insularis), a species of viper endemic to Queimada Grande.

It is so deadly that a single bite is enough to keep the birds it feeds on from flying again. The Brazilian government forbade anyone from setting foot on the island as a precautionary measure. The only exception to this rule are some researchers, who must always be accompanied by a doctor to visit her and follow strict protocols.

In any case, this remote 43-hectare island off the coast of São Paulo doesn’t seem like the most desirable vacation destination.

3. Lascaux: the French cave that contains valuable art

Four teenagers in search of a dog that had disappeared through a hole in the ground discovered this wonderful cave in the south of France in 1940.

In the most surprising of accidents, their dog led them into a cave covered in wall paintings depicting animals such as horses and deer.

At around 17,000 years old, it was one of the best-preserved examples of prehistoric art ever discovered, with around 600 paintings and 1,000 engravings in total.

When the discovery was made, World War II was raging.

Eight years later, Lascaux Cave was opened to the curious public who wanted to see the work of their ancestors up close.

In 1963, public visits were suspended. Mold sprouted on the cave walls, threatening the preservation of the artwork that existed in airtight conditions prior to its discovery.

Nearly 60 years later, the cave is still largely off-limits to the public, though a replica has been built nearby for tourists to visit.

4. Uluru: the “navel of the world”

Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, has been a tourist attraction for many years but has recently been added to the list of places the public cannot visit.

Also called the “navel of the world”, it is one of the largest monoliths on the planet.

Previously, visitors could attempt the 348-meter ascent to the summit, although that meant facing extreme heat, with summer temperatures hovering around 47 degrees Celsius.

The steep climb to the top can also cause difficulties. But for many, the beauty of the place made up for it.

Uluru is a sacred site for the indigenous Anangu aborigines who are the guardians of the rock and wanted visitors to stop climbing out of respect for their traditions.

That wish was unanimously supported by a petition from the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park council, which made the decision to stop people from setting foot on Uluru in 2017.

October 25, 2019 was the last day people were allowed to climb the rock before the ban took effect. Long lines of tourists formed.

In Anangu culture, Uluru is evidence that celestial beings came to Earth when it was still formless and lifeless. They traveled through it, creating species and living forms such as Uluru along the way.

Visitors can still visit Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. But the sacred rock can only be watched, never stepped on or climbed. Many tourists do not repress the opportunity to take the photo from the air.

