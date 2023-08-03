The aerial image that heads this article was taken on July 27, in the Cortijo de Huertas area, in the municipality of Tejeda (Gran Canaria), just after the passage of a forest fire that affected 431 hectares. According to the Emergency Service of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, the pine forests marked with a red line not only survived the flames, but also helped to control them by acting as firebreaks. These trees resisted a dangerous fire in the middle of July after being subjected in previous winters to what forest firefighters call prescribed burning, a technique that uses the fire itself in a preventive way to increase the resistance of forests against fires. “It is as if they had been vaccinated,” says Federico Grillo, director of Emergencies of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria.

The appearance of fire monsters has a lot to do with weather conditions, but also with the accumulation of wood and vegetation in forest spaces. For this reason, extinction experts demand a greater influence on prevention in Spain, through more forest management and the use of this type of prescribed burning to reduce flammable material in the areas with the greatest risk. The Greenpeace organization itself published this Wednesday a report on large forest fires in which he considers it urgent to increase forest management. Despite the growing alarm generated by the fires, according to ecologists, there is no general data on how much is being invested in forest management to prevent these fires and the managed forest area in the country remains “a mystery.”

The surviving trees of Gran Canaria are an example of the forestry work that can be carried out to reduce the impact of fire in summer. “We could have passed a bulldozer and cleared an area of ​​200 or 300 meters around, but here we do not use that firewall methodology, we carry out a softer action with less impact: apparently one does not see a firebreak, one sees a pine forest, but it is a treated pine forest”, says Grillo. Treatment consists of pruning the trees so that the crowns remain high and leaving very little brush and needle litter (pine needles) on the ground. “This is done with prescribed burning, fires that we make in winter, with a very short flame length and with a lot of humidity,” he details.

As the director of Emergencies explains, based on variables such as the territory or the weather, as well as the historical record of the fires, they start what they call “design fires” from October to June, to establish trenches, lines of defense against the flames According to him, one of the objectives is to compartmentalize the territory so that the fires do not become large and do not jump from one area to another, but it also seeks to protect areas of high economic or ecological value. “With these treatments we have achieved that the fires that come from the crown stop automatically when they reach the areas of low load, that the fire goes down to the surface and that it stays with a small flame, in such a way that it either goes out by itself or we easily turn it off”, he points out. In the case of the fire in Tejeda last week, the Canarian firefighting services have estimated that the fire threatened a forest area of ​​11,000 hectares, but ultimately the area affected was 431 hectares. In addition, satellite images show that within the perimeter of the affected area, 14 hectares have remained intact and another 139 hectares with a low impact.

Ferran Dalmau-Rovira, forestry engineer and director of the environmental consultancy Medi XXI GSA, considers it necessary to increase this type of preventive fire throughout Spain. As he emphasizes, “a prescribed burn is a low intensity fire, it is a scalpel applied by a surgeon.” It looks very little like the fire that breaks out in the worst of summer, with extreme temperatures and a very dry environment. On the contrary, as this extinction expert emphasizes, “in a prescribed fire you choose the day, you choose the size of the flame, you choose that the firefighters arrive earlier, you choose the humidity, you choose the temperature, you choose the wind…”. For Dalmau-Rovira, this is a tool that makes it possible to increase the resistance of forests and defends that this type of preventive burning should be carried out in 100,000 hectares of forest land throughout the country per year.

“We need to burn in a prescribed manner to avoid the worst forest fires and have at least a part of the territory with less than 10 tons per hectare of fuel and dry matter to be able to have fires that we can put out,” says the forestry engineer. “If we don’t have that, we won’t be able to turn them off.”

Outside the field of the fight against forest fires, there are groups that do not agree to put so much emphasis on the “cleaning” of forests of brush or accumulated vegetation, considering that this fulfills an important function. Voices such as the professor of Ecology Daniel García or the professor of Ecology Mario Quevedo, both from the University of Oviedo, have defended the need for the mountain to be “dirty”. For its part, the environmental organization Greenpeace is in favor of greater forest management, including preventive burning. “From Greenpeace we are in favor of prescribed burning, fire can be a good tool to manage the forest,” says Mónica Parrilla, head of the organization’s fire campaign, who believes that these fires controlled by qualified personnel can also serve to reduce the traditional burning of pastures, which each time carries a greater risk due to climatic conditions. “There is a lot of talk about forest management, but what it consists of is not clear,” says Parrilla, who insists on the little information that exists on prevention work carried out in the country. According to her comments, “an extinction strategy is still prioritized over prevention”, which is why the budget items of the Autonomous Communities on fires do not usually reflect how much is being dedicated to forest management to prevent large fires. For Parrilla, this is especially shocking in the context of a climate emergency. “Climate change is changing the behavior of fires, which is why it must be at the center of all strategies,” she insists.

Fire in Los Llanos de la Pez (Tejeda, Gran Canaria), on July 25. Elvira Urquijo A. (EFE)

As the director of Emergencies of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria details, although they have been carrying out prescribed burns on the island for more than 20 years, results such as the fire in Tejeda never cease to surprise them and they do not stop learning. “The flames in winter can have very beneficial effects for the ecosystem, we find surprising things, since low intensity fires generate a great diversity of processes,” explains Grillo. “Normally, when we do a burn, we proceed very slowly, very carefully, very surgically, saving plants that interest us or eliminating others that we don’t want.” As he points out, this gives many animals time to leave the area, while others take refuge by climbing trees or burying themselves. “Obviously, some may die,” he admits.

“When you have a homogeneous forest where everything is the same and we generate these plots that are also usually small, here and there, creating a mosaic of different times and different structures, we see that they recover well”, comments the person in charge of Emergencies. “In the face of the animals, we observe a change, it is like something new that you generate in a homogeneous whole,” he emphasizes. “I compare it to when they open a McDonald’s in a town, which the first few days is full of people, in the plots that we burn there is a lot of activity in the following days, birds looking for insects, rabbits digging…”, he comments. “This is another strategy different from that of only cleaning the forest or the conservationist of not touching anything.”

