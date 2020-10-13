In view of the festive season, the smartphone company Xiaomi is going to organize Diwali with Mi Sale from October 16. The 6-day sale, conducted on the company’s official website and Me Store, will run until October 21. During this time, discounts and offers will be available on other devices along with Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda card holders will be given an instant discount of up to Rs 1000 in the sale. So let’s know what is going to be special for Xiaomi Cell for smartphone buyers.A discount of 10 thousand rupees will be available on Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone with 108 megapixel quad rear camera setup. The MRP of the phone is Rs 54,999, which can be purchased during the sale for Rs 44,999. The phone has 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, 20MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 4780mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4 thousand discount

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, priced at Rs 16999, can be purchased for Rs 12,999. This is the first time the price of the phone has been cut. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch display, 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad rear camera, 16MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 5020mAh battery.

Features like Dhansu phone, 64MP camera and 6000mAh battery for under ₹ 15,000

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 3 thousand discount

During the sale, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will get a discount of 3 thousand rupees, after which you will be able to buy the phone for Rs 15,999. The phone comes with 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, 20MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 4780mAh battery.

Dhansu smartphone with 64MP camera, price starts at Rs 11 thousand

Redmi Note 9 discount of 4 thousand

The Redmi Note 9, priced at Rs 14,999, can be purchased for Rs 10,999. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch display, 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera, 13MP front camera, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and 5020mAh battery.

See full specifications