The president of Marvel StudiosKevin Feige, has supposedly confirmed that two people will never have the opportunity to work on the Cinematographic Universe from Marvel.

The architect behind the overwhelming success of MCU has always been willing to give opportunities to new actors and directors in the iconic franchise. Whether it’s Chadwick Boseman or James Gunn, Feige’s decision to include not-so-well-known people turned out to be a masterstroke. However, the head of the MCU has no interest in working again with Josh Whedon either edward Norton.

In the new book UCM: The Reign of Marvel Studiosauthors Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards delve into the behind-the-scenes problems that have occurred in various Marvel Studioswhich led to two names being banned from the MCU by Kevin Feige.

“If the Inhumans could be rehabilitated, apparently everyone in the history of the MCU “They were on Feige’s calling list,” the book says. “Except Edward Nortonthe first Bruce Banner of the franchise, and Joss Whedonwhose characters Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. “They were left in limbo.”

The departure of Norton of The Incredible Hulk was due to creative differences, allowing Mark Ruffalo to take the role of Bruce Banner in subsequent projects. The change to Ruffalo as Hulk for future projects MCU has been widely recognized. At that time, Feige said:

“We have decided not to bring back Ed Norton to play the titular role of Bruce Banner in The Avengers. “Our decision is not based on monetary factors, but on the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members.”

On the other hand, there were supposedly disagreements between Feige and Whedon regarding the television series Marvel, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. The book suggests that Feige was unhappy with the way Whedon handled the program as it clashed with the events depicted in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. These creative conflicts between Feige and Whedon led to tensions over the direction of the program.

He Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since the departure of Whedon and Norton, and Feige apparently doesn’t want to run the franchise forward with people who aren’t on his good terms. The Multiverse Saga It could take any direction, and fans could see familiar names in future projects. However, this latest revelation could disappoint fans hoping to see Norton and Ruffalo sharing a frame in the MCU. Fans have their fingers crossed hoping Feige changes his mind.

Editor’s note: I always wanted Norton to return as Bruce Banner, but if someone causes difficulties for the projects to move forward, there is no other option but to let them go.