Inflation or not: according to ANWB research, nine out of ten Dutch people want to go on holiday this year. Yet there are also people who prefer the home front to the campsites and playas in the summer. Why? What are their tips and tricks for a wonderful summer at home?





Garden and balcony fun

Mounya Dahma: Turn your balcony or garden into a nice spot. I’m restyling our backyard: a Caribbean atmosphere, yellow wall, palm tree, hammock, more cheerful and colorful. If you make sure your outdoor areas are nice, a nice spot where you can sit with a drink or a book, then you don’t have to feel sad if you don’t leave in the summer.”

Lucinda Douglas: In the summer I live in the garden. You don't have to have a huge garden for that, mine is buddy stamp, but delicious. I have a table that can eat eight people. In the summer I organize 'the summer table' every Saturday evening. I invite acquaintances or people I've ever met somewhere to come and eat with us to get to know them better."

“I have such a smoker, so I always cook outside in the summer. I am South African and make tajines, beautiful curries. Those evenings are always different, especially because there are six people I don’t really know well yet. We do have a time slot: it is from 5 pm to 8.30 pm and no longer, because it must remain fun. I don’t have a dishwasher, but I don’t mind because people are out on time anyway. Fortunately, I also like doing the dishes, a bit of relaxation to round off the evening.”



When I write in the I-form and describe what I see, it’s like I’m really there

Summer in your sphere

Annemieke Heller: ,My tip: write a story or a book about a holiday destination. I like series like LoveIsland, but I've been in a really nice relationship for five years so I don't feel the need to get involved. What if I start writing about it, I thought. When I write in the I-form and describe what I see and feel instead of seeing and feeling something, it's like I'm really there."

“My first book was set on a Greek island, blue sea, sun and beach. Lovely to be there in my head all day. Fortunately, my boyfriend doesn’t mind, even when I write about beautiful bachelors on a tropical island. As long as I keep it in my head. He loves gaming, so when I’m writing we’re both having fun.”

Growing or collecting food

Lucinda: “Have a vegetable garden! In the summer, the harvest continues until September. I eat exclusively from my own garden and enjoy gardening. In addition, I live next to a park and am currently taking a course on everything that grows in the park and is edible, so that I know what to pick. A hobby that you can of course do in the summer, between all that beautiful greenery and the water. Moreover, it produces delicious ingredients and saves you money too.”



Most people go home at the end of the afternoon, which makes it nice and quiet on the beach

Burning sand

Mounya: “The nice thing about a stay-at-home holiday is that you can discover the Netherlands as a holiday destination. Go to places you don’t go often, visit places as a tourist in your own country. For me that is nature, beach and dunes. We moved to Noordwijk for the beach, my husband is a surfer. I sometimes go bodyboarding, but also like to walk the dog, play with my son.”

,,There are very nice beach bars here where you can effortlessly hang around all day with a cocktail in hand. My best beach tip: go later in the day. You hardly ever see locals on the beach in the afternoon. Even if you live within driving distance, this is more than worth it. Most people go home at the end of the afternoon, which makes it nice and quiet. You can bring food with you or order something from a beach bar, end a working day with a swim and the spectacle of the sunset.”