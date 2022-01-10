Dusk is falling, within ten minutes the lampposts will light up. At the end of this rainy afternoon, peace reigns in many places in Zwolle, but here on Meeuwenlaan it is a polonaise of red brake lights, burning headlights and flashing lights that were used just too late. The GGD carries out 4400 corona vaccinations per day in the Wehkamp office (another 1600 on Paxtonstraat). From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., the street fills with motorists who bare their upper arms five minutes later.