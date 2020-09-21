Every time the web is refreshed ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com (This person does not exist) shows a computer generated face from scratch, without using any real models. Can you tell which of the following images is one of these fake faces and which is a Getty agency photograph?

The website is the work of Phillip Wang, an Uber engineer, who in a Facebook post explains that it is based on the work of a group of researchers from the technology company Nvidia published in December. This company shared your system, also offering models to create cats, cars and bedrooms completely generated by artificial intelligence. Others have used this method to create anime characters, fonts and even graffiti, in what could be a useful tool for designers and illustrators (although it could also put photo models of stock).

The technology used is not new: the system uses calls neural networks, which mimic the connections of neurons in the brain and which learn from a vast database of examples.

How do you explain Verne Jesús García, responsible for Applied Artificial Intelligence Group of the Carlos III University of Madrid, neural networks have been used in the generation of music and texts, as in the case of the program that has completed Schubert’s unfinished symphony. “They have a very good capacity for generalization,” he adds. From large data sets they can precisely carry out the assigned tasks ”.

In the case of false faces, the task has been developed with an antagonistic generative network. In this method, one neural network generates the invented faces and another compares them with the originals. When this second system is unable to know which of the two images is false, it is assumed that humans will not be able to find the difference either.

Is it a good idea for a computer to know so much about faces?

Artificial intelligence applied to images has many applications, among which García highlights that of identifying and classifying objects that appear in videos and photographs, for example. Although they sometimes make serious mistakes, as Google’s Photos did, that labeled black people as “gorillas”. Google’s solution was to stop tagging gorillas in all photos, which is related to another disadvantage of these systems: they work almost like black boxes. That is, the researchers cannot explain why the algorithm makes each of its decisions.

Lorraine Fernandez, director of digital identity at the University of Deusto, warns of other risks that this technology has. Virtual worlds created from scratch can be used to fool us, as the deep fakes. It is no longer a fake headline or a rumor shared on social media: in the future we may have to deny videos, like this one from Obama, made by Buzzfeed as an example. Fernández also warns of its use in pornography: the faces are replaced by those of famous actresses who have not shot those scenes.

Fernández cites other dangerous uses of intelligence, such as iBorderCtrl, which is in the testing phase and which proposes to apply facial recognition to travelers entering the European Union to detect if this person is lying. Fernández recalls that facial recognition programs not only have a high error rate, but also “present gender and race biases. That is, they are more wrong with women and with people who are not white.

As an MIT study pointed out, the cause is that these people are underrepresented in databases used to train programs. We found an example in the program that Amazon tested until 2017 to select resumes of candidates for job positions in the company: the system ruled out women because it was based on the profiles of the candidates from previous years, who were mostly men.

More than just a fake face

As he explained in his Facebook post, Wang wants his fake face generator website to help us reflect on the possibilities of artificial intelligence. Fernández agrees that these actions “are very interesting tools to train and inform citizens.” That is, to be aware of everything behind the technology and to be more cautious, for example, when it comes to believing any image that comes to us through networks or putting a virtual assistant like Alexa or Google Home at home, that records conversations and collects data from us to continue learning.

It is true that the technology is not yet perfect: for example, in some of the images you can see the errors that artificial intelligence still makes. Digital artist Kyle McDonald warned in a text posted on Medium one of the most frequent in the case of images: the faces are asymmetrical (sometimes even an earring is missing, for example), the backgrounds are not achieved, and the teeth and hair often look strange.

In addition, these programs can develop specific tasks, but we are still very far from a general artificial intelligence, similar to that of humans, as Jesús García recalls. Of course, the Carlos III University professor adds that “technology will continue to improve, as programs can access more data and optimize parameters. He will continue to surprise us ”. Although sometimes it is for bad.

