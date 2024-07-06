Do you have plans to travel to the USA? Then you have to start the process of the American visa as soon as possible given the long waiting times for obtaining an appointment for a consular interview in Mexico.
Although in many cases carrying out the visa process can be tedious, you should know that there are benefits, including that there is a group of people who can obtain the document for free, but they must meet a series of requirements.
First, you should know that each type of visa to apply for requires specific documents and has various ratessuch as the B1/B2 tourist card which has a value of $185 dollars.
Meanwhile, the United States Department of State It indicates that the group of people who can process the visa free of charge are those who request the following: categories:
- Visa A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO and diplomatic
- J visas to participate in official educational and cultural exchanges sponsored by the United States government
- Machine-readable visa replacement when the original visa was not properly affixed or has to be remitted without fault without applicant
- Persons exempt by international agreement as determined by Visa Services, including members and staff of an observer mission to the United Nations Headquarters recognized by the UN General Assembly, and their immediate family members
- Individuals traveling to the United States to sponsor charitable services as determined by Visa Services
- U.S. government employees traveling on business
- Spouses, children, parents, or siblings of a United States government employee who has been seriously injured in the line of duty, for visitation during treatment or convalescence
