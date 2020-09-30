MURRHARDT (dpa-AFX) – The candidate for the CDU chairmanship, Friedrich Merz, has praised the Greens for their political work. “The party works very disciplined and very profound,” said the former head of the Union in the Bundestag on Tuesday evening at an event organized by the Murrhardt CDU city association in the Rems-Murr district. “These people are in the material. They are in the subject. They understand what they’re talking about.” He sees this as an opportunity and a challenge for the CDU: “We have to deal seriously and solidly with political issues and we have to convey to the population in a credible way that we understand what we are talking about.”

Merz also recognized the Greens with a view to their high proportion of women. The CDU has a problem: “We have too few young members – the party is too old – and we have far too few women.” The proportion of women in the CDU is just 25 percent. He will not speak out against a quota, said Merz. “Maybe there are even better ways that young women can have fun working with us.” But the CDU must solve the issue. The Greens managed to change their composition in the party permanently.

A CDU federal party congress is to elect a successor to party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on December 4th in Stuttgart. In addition to Merz, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Laschet and foreign policy specialist Norbert Röttgen are running. After the federal party congress, the joint candidate for chancellor will be chosen by the CDU and CSU.

The decision in December had great implications and would be watched by the whole world, said Merz. It is not about any party electing a new chairman. It is about how Germany will develop in the next few years under the leadership of the only remaining Christian people’s party in Europe./poi/DP/he