You can now also use Apple CarPlay with these old Porsches.

Driving an older car is insanely fun. Atmospheric engines, manual gearboxes, not too much meddlesome electronics or well-intentioned environmental interventions. Although we always romanticize that (we drive old cars because we can’t afford new ones, it’s as simple as that) there are also a few drawbacks to older cars. First: maintenance costs. But what is also a thing: infotainment.

Huge strides are being made in this area in particular. So where a car can still keep up very well in terms of design or driving characteristics), that is not the case with the infotainment system.

In fact, we see a period dawning in which cars from this period (about 15 years old) will be worth more without navigation than with it.

Apple CarPlay for old Porsches

Another option is to upgrade the unit. That is not always a pleasure. To saw a hole in your dashboard for an Android unit: well, then you have to be very sure of yourself (and not an OEM enthusiast).

Porsche has a very nice solution for the Boxster (986) and 911 (996), as you know. All of you @wouter has it in his 911 Carrera.

Porsche has now extended the range for old models (they themselves call it younger classics, nice). The unit is now also available for the Porsche 911 of the 997 generation from 2005 to 2008, so not the facelift model.

It is also possible to order the unit for the first generation Cayenne, the 955 generation from model year 2003 to 2008. The Porsche Boxster of the 987 generation (2004 to 2008) can now also be equipped with it. Finally, it is also possible to change the unit on the Cayman of the 987C generation (2005 – 2008).

Very nice, but what does it cost?

Now retrofitting an Apple CarPlay unit is not that unique, but the way Porsche does it is. With various AB endurance testers we have an extra computer with the operating system that uses the same screen.

At Porsche there will be a completely new unit with buttons and finish that exactly matches the model in question. Incidentally, we say Apple CarPlay, but you can also run Android Auto on it. But yes, Android folks drive Maserati these days.

In short, this all sounds great, doesn’t it? Yes, of course! So are there any drawbacks? Well, one then. The price. As usual with Porsche, it is not very cheap. The unit costs 1687.95 euros. This includes VAT, but excludes installation. But yes, then you have something!

Read more? Look, 2023 will be a great year for fun young timers!

This article These old Porsches can get Apple CarPlay appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Porsches #Apple #CarPlay