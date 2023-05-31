Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Edible oils like it dark and cool to keep for a long time. But for some varieties this is not enough. Which oils belong in the fridge?

Kassel – In many households, cooking oils go straight into a dark drawer or into the cool pantry next door after they are opened for the first time. But is that really the case? In fact, storing oils is not as straightforward as one might think at first glance. Some varieties are more sensitive than others – and should therefore be kept in the fridge. Did you know that Edible oil also has some useful uses in the household apart from cooking?

“When storing vegetable oil, you should always ensure that it is stored in a dark, cool place in well-sealed containers,” she recommends Consumer Center for edible oils in general. Refined edible oils generally have a longer shelf life than cold-pressed ones: Refined edible oils usually last up to two years when unopened, and should be used within six to eight months when opened. If not, they should be placed in the refrigerator from this point at the latest to ensure their shelf life.

It is better to store it in a cool place: These cold-pressed oils belong in the refrigerator

The shelf life of cold-pressed oils is now much shorter: Unopened, they usually last around nine to twelve months. Once opened, consumption within two months is recommended. Linseed oil, walnut oil and pumpkin seed oil are particularly sensitive, cold-pressed oils. These three varieties should be put in the fridge immediately after opening, according to the consumer advice center. Also Stiftung Warentest recommends storing linseed oil in the refrigerator in particular and emphasizes that it is very sensitive and therefore quickly becomes “rancid”.

Another oil that should be kept in the fridge as a precaution is canola oil. This can also be a cold-pressed oil that is more sensitive than refined oil due to the production process. However, the following applies: rapeseed oil can also be bought in a refined form, so consumers can decide for themselves in which form they prefer the cooking oil.

It is better to store sensitive cooking oils in the refrigerator – what is the best way to dispose of leftovers?

Overall, you should trust your own senses when it comes to the durability of oil. The consumer advice center recommends generally disposing of cooking oil better if it smells strange or tastes rancid, for example. “It doesn’t pose an immediate health risk, but it spoils the taste of the food.”

However, care should be taken when disposing of it: “Do not pour fats and oils down the drain or toilet, because they burden the sewage treatment plants and increase the cost of wastewater treatment.” In addition, the oil in the drain pipes can lead to blockages because it is not water-soluble. It is better to fill small amounts of oil into old bottles and dispose of them in the residual waste. Loud bussgeldkatalog.org This type of disposal is even expressly recommended by the Federal Environment Agency. (nz)