Low-fat foods are healthier than high-fat foods. Vegans and vegetarians are protein deficient. Some misconceptions about nutrition seem to persist.

So, to set the record straight, we asked leading nutrition experts in the US: What’s one nutrition myth you’d like to see go away — and why? Here are some of their responses.

Myth: Fresh fruits and vegetables are always healthier than canned, frozen, or dried.

Despite the belief that “fresh is better,” research has found that frozen, canned, and dried fruits and vegetables can be just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts.

A word of caution: Some varieties of these products contain added sugars, saturated fat, or sodium, so opt for the ones that keep those ingredients to a minimum.

Myth: All fat is bad.

Although certain types of fat, such as saturated and trans, can increase the risk of conditions such as heart disease or stroke, healthy fats — such as monounsaturated (found in olive oil and other vegetable oils, avocado, and certain nuts and seeds) and polyunsaturated (found in sunflower oil, walnut, and flaxseed)—in fact, they help reduce it.

If you see a product labeled “fat free,” don’t assume it’s healthy.

Myth: ‘Calories In, Calories Out’ is the most important factor for long-term weight gain.

Research has shown that eating more does not necessarily cause sustained weight gain resulting in overweight or obesity. Rather, it is the type of food we eat that could lead to these conditions. Ultra-processed foods—such as refined, starchy snacks, cereals, crackers, energy bars, breads, sodas, and candy—can be particularly harmful, as they digest quickly and flood the bloodstream with glucose, fructose, and amino acids, which the liver turns into fat.

Myth: Plant milk is healthier than cow’s milk.

Typically, cow’s milk has about eight grams of protein per cup, while almond milk has about one to two grams per cup, and oat milk two to three grams. Also, while the nutrients in plant-based beverages can vary, many have more added ingredients—such as sodium and sugars—than cow’s milk.

Myth: The protein in plants is incomplete.

There is a myth that plants are completely lacking in some amino acids, also known as the building blocks of protein. However, all plant-based foods contain all 20 amino acids, including all 9 essential amino acids; the difference is that the proportion of these is not as ideal as that of foods based on animal protein.

So, for vegetarians and vegans to get a proper mix, they simply need to eat a variety of plant-based foods—like beans, grains, and nuts—and eat enough total protein.

Myth: Basic nutrition advice changes all the time—and a lot.

Yes, the science evolves, but nutritional guidelines remain consistent. As author Michael Pollan summed it up in six simple words: “Eat food. Not too many. Mainly plants.

