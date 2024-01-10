Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

What number can it be this time? When filling out the betting slip for the Eurojackpot, many people use a “lucky number”. This one may have bad chances.

Munich – As the drawing of the Eurojackpot numbers announced on Tuesday, the maximum prize of 120 million euros was not cracked again. A player from North Rhine-Westphalia only needed one more correct additional number to collect the winnings. In the game five out of 50 and two out of twelve he gets five correct numbers and one correct additional number. His account balance will still be around five million euros higher. Does anyone not have a look at the statistics for the last number? Eurojackpots daring?

120 million euros are up for grabs – these are the most common winning numbers in the Eurojackpot

It's hard to imagine, as the chance of winning the Eurojackpot lottery game is 1:140 million. It takes a fair amount of luck to land a few hits on your own betting slip. Whether it's your favorite number, your grandchildren's birthdates, or something similar: we don't want to dictate which “lucky numbers” should be ticked. Maybe the following statistics will help you make a decision. According to the official lottery operator, these numbers win the Eurojackpot most often:

Field 5 out of 50

49: 87 times (2.45%)

20: 83 times (2.34%)

34: 82 times (2.31%)

16: 81 times (2.28%)

6: 78 times (2.20%)

Field 2 out of 12

5: 156 times (4.39%)

8: 156 times (4.39%)

3: 155 times (4.37%)

7: 145 times (4.08%)

4: 139 times (3, 92%)

It is certainly clear that numbers that have been drawn more frequently in the past will not automatically be drawn more frequently in the future. Because: “Every tip is equally likely. A clever mathematician has no advantages either,” explained lottery expert Norbert Herrmann several years ago. Nevertheless, a look at the numbers can be attractive.

These numbers have been drawn the least frequently so far

Field 5 out of 50

27: 55 times (1.55%)

48: 56 times (1.58%)

50: 62 times (1.75%)

25: 62 times (1.77%)

3: 64 times (1.80%)

Field 2 out of 12

11: 27 times (0.76%)

12: 31 times (0.87%)

10: 102 times (2.87%)

9: 122 times (3.44%)

1: 124 times (3.49%)

Note: Since the numbers 11 and 12 can only be ticked since March 25, 2022, they were drawn less frequently than the other numbers.

With these tips you can increase your chances of winning the Eurojackpot

There are three other tips to increase your chances of winning the Eurojackpot. Tip one: don't turn your betting slip into a little work of art. Whether squares, pyramids, Christmas trees – many people come up with this idea. And the consequence is that you would have to share any possible winnings with many other players. Therefore: avoid patterns if possible.

120 million euros are currently up for grabs. We reveal which numbers have won most often. © onemorepicture / Thorsten Wagner/Imago

The second tip recommends using a random generator. This protects you from always playing according to the same system. Many Eurojackpot winners said they used a random generator. And the last tip: play more than one field. This also increases the hit rate. (mg)