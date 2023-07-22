The Prize of the Struggle not only yields the ‘red back number’ every day, but also 2,800 euros in prize money. At the end of the Tour, a predominantly French jury, together with a public vote, chooses an overall winner, the most combative rider on the entire Tour. The winner receives 20,000 euros in prize money.
How does it work? The rider with the most ‘retweets’ on Twitter gets the public vote. That vote counts for half. The other half is determined by a jury.
Nine riders still have a chance to win the prize, including Thibaut Pinot. The Frenchman rode in the attack today and has the most retweets at the time of writing. But Tadej Pogacar, Mads Pedersen, Julian Alaphilippe, Mathieu Burgaudeau, Georg Zimmermann, Ben O’Connor, Krists Neilands and Victor Campenaerts also have a chance.
Of all the contenders, only Pogacar (twice) and Pedersen managed to win a stage. The winner will be announced during Sunday’s stage.
