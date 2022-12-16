Toyota will be releasing a completely new electric crossover and a successor to the popular C-HR in the near future. The new C-HR will not be 100% electric, but will remain faithful to hybrid technology.

Toyota, unlike many other car manufacturers, does not have the goal of switching completely to pure electric propulsion in the foreseeable future. For the time being, the Japanese brand will remain faithful to hybrid technology, in which a petrol engine is combined with an electric motor. Because, the argument goes, an electric car is currently far from being the right solution for every car buyer. And not for the world either: by offering various options – hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric but also hydrogen – our planet is currently much better served, according to Toyota.

However, there is indeed talk of an electrical offensive. By 2026, Toyota wants to be able to offer six electric models in Europe, with the model designation starting with the letters 'bZ' – Beyond Zero. The new Toyota bZ4X is now at the dealer, soon this electric SUV will be joined by a fully powered compact crossover. Toyota today unveiled the study model. A car with a striking design, in which the so-called 'Hammerhead' nose shows the new recognizable family face of the Japanese brand. The new Prius has a similar nose section, with the LED headlights and daytime running lights curved around the front panel.

bZ Compact SUV © Toyota



The new Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept shows (very) broadly what the future electric crossover will look like. With a length of 4.54 meters, the new model falls within the C-SUV segment, which currently also includes the Toyota Corolla Cross and C-HR. The electrically powered bZ Compact SUV Concept stands high on the wheels and has a sloping roofline, as seen in so many coupe variants of SUVs today.

The bZ Compact SUV gets a futuristic interior. © Toyota



The bZ Compact SUV will have a futuristic interior

Contrary to the appearance of the study model, the design of the interior seems far removed from reality. The soft light gray upholstery should underline the sustainable character of the car, the strongly curved displays provide the occupants with information. The rectangular steering wheel is reminiscent of a high-end game console. But otherwise the interior is extremely sober in shape and decoration.

With this variant of the 'Yoke' steering wheel from the bZ4X and the new, also electrically powered Lexus RZ, Toyota seems to indicate that the production version of the bZ Compact SUV Concept will be available with 'steer by wire'. In addition, the steering is fully electronically controlled, without a direct mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels. Toyota is not yet releasing information about the batteries that are integrated into the bottom of the final production car. It is therefore only a guess about the charging speed and the range.

bZ Compact SUV © Toyota



Prelude to new Toyota C-HR

Simultaneously with the bZ Compact SUV Concept, Toyota is showing the C-HR Prologue. This study model is a preview of the second generation of the C-HR, which is expected to be unveiled in the course of 2023. The current model has now been in production for more than six years, and has certainly done Toyota no harm. In the Netherlands, the counter now stands at more than 20,000 copies, especially in the first years of sale, buyers benefited from the tax benefits of cars with low CO2 emissions.

The new model reduces emissions even further. The current model is still a hybrid in which the batteries are charged by the petrol engine and with braking energy, the successor will have a larger battery pack with the option of plugging. Powertrain specifications are not yet known; the new C-HR may share its technology with the new Toyota Prius. It will have an electric range of approximately 75 kilometers. Toyota emphasizes that the battery pack of the new C-HR will be built in Europe.

Concept model new C-HR (Prologue). © Toyota



Thanks to Peugeot

The new Toyota C-HR Prologue continues the design direction taken with the current model. The two-tone paint that we first saw on the new Toyota Aygo X even gets a color on the C-HR Prologue. However, it remains to be seen whether the orange elements of the study model will actually reach the production stage, but it looks successful in any case.

The C-HR Prologue does not yet have an interior. Looking through the dark tinted windows, we only see the silhouette of the seats and steering wheel. In the production version of the C-HR, Toyota may opt for the same style as in the new Toyota Prius, with a digital instrument panel placed above the small steering wheel. An idea that has been used by Peugeot for years and has been named by the French brand i-Cockpit.

Concept model new C-HR (Prologue). © Toyota







