From: Josefin Schröder

Apple boss Tom Cook presented the company’s innovations at the 2023 keynote. Double-Tap and USB-C port – what users can expect from the products.

Cupertino/California – On Tuesday evening (September 12th) the wait was over and Apple presented the latest iPhone in California. But not only that, new products from the Apple Watch product line were also presented. The motto of this year’s keynote was “Wonderlust”. The US company Apple is the most valuable company in the world, which may soon have to face a major challenge as China is considering banning the iPhone.

Apple keynote: This is what’s new about the Apple Watch 9

It started with the new Apple Watch 9. Although it looks extremely similar to its predecessor model, it has a better chip, the S9, which is supposed to ensure a longer battery life. The chip can also respond to Siri requests twice as quickly, according to Apple. In the future, the wearable’s voice assistant will also be able to provide information about health data, for example when doing sports. The catch: Initially this is not possible in all languages.

The new watch should also support “NameDrop”. This refers to the sharing of contact information by users holding their iPhones or iPhone and Apple Watch together. An included UWB chip is intended to make the iPhone’s tracking even more precise. Brightness has been improved to 2000 nits (same as Apple Watch Ultra). Speaking of brightness, it can be controlled on the watch and reduced to 1 nit. Users can now accept calls with the tap of a finger – the feature is possible thanks to the S9 chip.

Also new is the subtle pink/pink of the standard model of the Apple Watch 9. The stainless steel versions are available in the traditional gold, silver and black. The bracelet has also changed visually. Apple used “Fine Woven” instead of leather. Apple is relying on an environmentally friendly material for its Apple Watch straps and iPhone cases.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 promises longer battery life

The second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra was also presented. It has a brightness of 3000 nits, making it the brightest Apple display ever, according to Apple. As with the Apple Watch 9, gesture control works here too. The battery life is stated to be up to 36 hours. In energy saving mode, up to 72 hours should even be possible.

Both models will be available to buy from September 22nd – the Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399 and the Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799.

The most important features of the iPhone 15

According to Apple, the iPhone 15 will consist of 75 percent recycled aluminum. The display impresses with 2000 nits peak brightness. Compared to the iPhone 14, it is twice as bright. In addition to the 6.1-inch model, the iPhone 15 is also available as a Plus version with 6.7 inches, which also has a larger battery. The battery life had recently caused all sorts of complaints from Apple. In the past few weeks, numerous users have reported a noticeable drop in battery performance on the iPhone 14.

In addition to a 48-megapixel camera that can maximize the resolution, the mode for portrait photos benefits from better color balance and low light performance, according to Apple. There was also an update for the front camera. Apple also promises better zoom. This means the image should remain sharp, even if you zoom in a lot during videos.

New charging option: iPhone 15 has a USB-C port

A highlight: Finally there is the USB-C port, which will also be introduced for the headphones. Many iPhone users have been eagerly awaiting a unified Apple charging port. Until now, Apple has always opted for a special approach to charging cables.

In terms of audio, the “Noise Isolation” function is intended to filter ambient noise and make phone calls in noisy environments more pleasant. Another feature is the improved Ultra Wideband, which makes the iPhone even easier to find. Visually, the iPhone 15 is available in new colors such as yellow or light green. Apple also promises that the new iPhone will be waterproof. The iPhone 15 will cost $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus will be available for $899.

New features of the iPhone 15 Pro series: “Action Button”

The Pro Series features a new titanium case. At the Apple event, it was touted as the lightest Pro model ever. The iPhone 15 Pro comes in black, white, blue and natural, in two different versions: iPhone 15 Pro with 6.1 inches and iPhone 15 Pro Max with 6.7 inches.

The so-called “Action Button” for the iPhone 15 Pro (999 US dollars) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (1999 US dollars) enables quick access, for example to the camera or to certain apps. The speed is provided by the “A17 Pro” nanometer chip in the iPhone 15 Pro. All models will be available in Apple Stores from September 22nd. While many people around the world have been waiting for the new generation of iPhones, Apple in France is currently facing a possible recall for the iPhone 12. Reason: electromagnetic Radiation levels are above the limit.

Apple and the climate protection plan

The topic of climate protection was also presented at the Apple keynote. The group wants to be CO₂ neutral by 2030. Specifically, this means eliminating plastic in packaging – something Apple wants to implement by 2024. In the future, goods will be transported by sea instead of air freight. Apple also wants to avoid leather in its upcoming product lines. (Josefin Schröder)