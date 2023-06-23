Home page World

The picture shows the bow of the Titanic at a depth of almost 4000 meters on the bottom of the Atlantic. © picture alliance/dpa/Atlantic/Magellan/AP

The famous passenger ship Titanic sank more than 100 years ago. It was not until May that the British broadcaster BBC published new recordings of the wreck for the first time.

London – The myth of the Titanic lives on – and has now cost the lives of five more people. Days of fear for the crew came to an end on Thursday evening (CET) when it became clear that the small submersible carrying the Titanic tourists must have imploded.

The Titanic had only been the focus of attention a few weeks ago. In May, the British broadcaster BBC published new footage of the wreck for the first time. Gerhard Seiffert, head of planning for the expedition, said at BBC News, the participants should not have touched anything “so as not to damage the wreck”. The wreck of the Titanic, probably the most famous passenger ship in the world, lies 3.8 kilometers deep on the seabed in absolute darkness. According to Seiffert, not only the depth posed a challenge, there are also currents at this point.

The researchers had gone underground with the aim of providing new insights into what had happened to the Titanic on that fateful night in 1912. Previous recordings only showed snapshots of the derelict shipwreck, but never the whole ship. In May, Seiffert and his team created the first full digital scan of the Titanic using deep-sea mapping. For the first time, it offers a 3D view of the entire ship – “like never seen before”. As these pictures from the production company Atlantic Productions on Twitter show in a short video sequence.

The new pictures show the foreship separated from the stern. Even the smallest details can be seen, such as the serial number of the ship’s propeller. A huge debris field surrounds the ship. Including ornate metalwork from the ship, statues and unopened champagne bottles. There are also personal items, including dozens of shoes, lying on the sediment, reports BBC News. The model is “one of the first big steps in moving the Titanic story towards evidence-based research — not speculation,” Seiffert said BBC News. Twitter users are also enthusiastic and comment under the video sequence: “Fascinating” and “That’s incredible.”

The sinking of the Titanic The luxury liner sank in April 1912 while en route from Southampton, England, to New York, probably after colliding with an iceberg. More than 1500 people died loudly BBC at the shipwreck. The Titanic had been extensively researched since the wreck was found in 1985, almost 400 miles off the coast of Canada. However, cameras had never been able to capture the ship in its entirety.

The sinking of the Titanic: A reconstruction was created from more than 700,000 images

The scan was conducted in the summer of 2022 by Magellan, a deep-sea mapping company, and Atlantic Productions, which according to BBC News also make a documentary about the project. Submersibles spent more than 200 hours surveying the length and breadth of the wreck. The boats were remotely controlled by a team on board a special ship. An exact 3D reconstruction of the Titanic was created from more than 700,000 images.

“There are still questions, fundamental questions that need to be answered about the ship,” Parks Stephenson, a Titanic analyst, told the BBC. The recordings could help historians and scientists find out what exactly happened to the passenger ship in April 1912. So far, their research has been a race against time as the wreck continues to deteriorate. “Now we can finally look at ‘Titanic’ without human interpretation, just based on evidence and data,” Stephenson said. He examines the wreckage of the BBC according to many years.

Examining the stern, for example, could shed light on the mechanics of how the ship hit the seabed and […] so help to fully understand the ship disaster. The researchers hope that the Titanic could still reveal its secrets thanks to the new high-resolution 3D images.