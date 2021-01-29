Self-determination: one of the words that can be heard most often from the podium at the Federal Press Conference this Friday morning. Self-determination should apply to all who choose to die; who no longer want to live because, for example, they have lost the fight against a serious illness and they have nothing left but the prospect of a life full of pain, hardship and suffering.

This is the opinion of the members of the Bundestag Katrin Helling-Plahr (FDP), Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Petra Sitte (left). The three want to regulate the “suicide assistance” in Germany – with a joint bill.

The Greens also presented a draft this week. This brings movement back into the debate about the new regulation of assisted suicide.

“With our design, we are standing by the side of those who want to die independently,” says the FDP politician Helling-Plahr. Her left-wing colleague Sitte would like to “open up reliable and legal ways to do this for all people who want to die independently and of free choice”.

So far, assisted suicide in Germany has taken place in a kind of legal vacuum. A year ago, the Federal Constitutional Court overturned the 2015 prohibition of euthanasia.

“It made it clear that there must be no protection of life that is directed against autonomy,” says Helling-Plahr. The Karlsruhe judges ruled in February 2020 that the general right of personality in the Basic Law also includes the right to a self-determined death.

Since then, as before the 2015 ban, euthanasia has been “completely free of punishment” and without any state regulation, said the SPD health politician Lauterbach. Even those who, for a fee, help those willing to die in suicide, as some associations do today, do not have to expect legal consequences according to the constitutional judgment – even if the persons willing to die are not people with incurable diseases.

nA carer holds the hand of a resident in a nursing home in Düsseldorf. Photo: picture alliance / dpa / Oliver Berg

The three MPs do not want to change anything about that. But at least they want to give an answer to the “radical nature” of this supreme court decision, as Lauterbach puts it, and “legislatively secure the right to a self-determined death”. This should also make it clear to the Bundestag that assistance to suicide remains unpunished in Germany. There should be a “clear legal framework” both for people who “freely and independently decide in favor of death in full possession of their spiritual powers” ​​and for those who are ready to provide euthanasia.

The three parliamentarians propose to set up state-recognized and financed counseling centers that provide open-ended information to those willing to die and also show them alternatives to suicide. Doctors should not be allowed to prescribe medication for suicide until ten days after such a consultation, for example the sleeping pill sodium pentobarbital.

No more market for euthanasia associations?

So far, many doctors in Germany have been professionally prohibited from treating their patients to actively support death. According to the will of the three MPs, the medical associations should adapt their regulations to the current state of case law. “A professional code cannot be a sub-legislation that denies access to basic rights,” says Sitte. At the same time, the three MPs make it clear that medical professionals should not be obliged to assist suicide: “Nobody has to help, but everyone is allowed,” says Helling-Plahr.

The opening to medically supervised suicide assistance is intended to prevent desperate people from being forced to “fast to death” or from undertaking dangerous suicide attempts that might leave them severely disabled. This is also supposed to prevent the activities of the controversial euthanasia associations. The aim is “that the market is completely withdrawn from dubious providers,” explains Helling-Plahr. Lauterbach wants to ban the clubs completely in a second step.

The FDP politician Helling-Plahr and her left-wing colleague Sitte expressed criticism of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and his handling of the issue of euthanasia. In June 2018, he had instructed the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to “deny” access to the sleeping pill pentobarbital to patients willing to die – although the Federal Administrative Court had already obliged the authority in 2017 to release fatal drugs for terminally ill patients in exceptional cases. “Legally highly questionable”, Helling-Plahr finds Spahn’s behavior. Sitte said: “As a minister, he went beyond what he was actually allowed to do.”

Patient foundation: “No state suicide seal”

The German Foundation for Patient Protection criticizes the draft law by Helling-Plahr, Lauterbach and Sitte: “It is a mistake that suicide assistance against payment is not criminalized,” says Eugen Brysch, head of the foundation. “If you have to pay for the organized help in suicide, the self-determination of those willing to die falls by the wayside.” The proposed state advice centers would not change anything about that. “That is why there can be no suicide seal through government advice,” said Brysch.

The Greens are also calling for state advice in their draft law, which, however, distinguishes whether those affected seek to die because of a serious illness or for other reasons. Helling-Plahr, Lauterbach and Sitte now want to advertise their proposal in their parliamentary groups. In order to introduce a “group proposal” to the Bundestag, the support of five percent of the MPs is necessary. If the three MPs have their way, the Bundestag will agree on a new law on euthanasia this year.