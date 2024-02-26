During the last time, The United States has seen an increase in violent crimes linked to Venezuelan migrants in various cities of the country. However, a new measure makes it more difficult to deport them, even for those who have committed serious crimes.

In a recent case, An undocumented migrant from Venezuela was accused of being involved in the violent murder of Laken Riley, nursing student from Georgia. José Antonio Ibarra, 26, the alleged suspect, was released into the U.S. on his own recognizance, according to ICE and DHS sources he cited. Fox News.

In New York, The police are trying to combat a violent Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua, responsible for terrorizing residents with dozens of robberies in the Big Apple. This gang has also been accused of scooter thefts, retail shoplifting and, alarmingly, assaults on police officers.

In another case in the same city, a young fifteen-year-old Venezuelan migrant was arrested for shooting at police officers while fleeing a sports clothing store in Times Square. There he shot a security guard and wounded a tourist in the leg. In Chicago, four Venezuelan immigrants were arrested last week for allegedly robbing and beating a man on a CTA train.

The measure that prevents the deportation of Venezuelans in the United States

Despite the crimes committed by these migrants, the United States government faces difficulties in deporting them due to a new measure. Venezuela has canceled an agreement that allowed the US to deport some of its citizens back to their country. The Nicolás Maduro regime refuses to cooperate with deportation requests, further complicating the situation for the US government.

Despite the crimes, only 830 deportations of Venezuelans were reported in fiscal year 2023. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

This decision by Venezuela comes after the United States imposed new sanctions on the South American country, which generated tensions between both nations. Despite the Joe Biden administration's efforts to lift sanctions imposed during the Trump presidency, Venezuela has remained firm in its stance.

These difficulties in the deportation of Venezuelan migrants contrast with the number of encounters that United States border authorities have had with Venezuelan citizens in recent years. Despite more than 335,000 Venezuelans were found by border authoritiesonly just over 830 deportations were reported in fiscal year 2023.