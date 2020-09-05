How perfect to be a mother in 30 years
According to doctors and experts, even after 30, women can conceive. However, it should be kept in mind here that the chances of getting naturally pregnant decreases with age, so some women may have some difficulty in conceiving at this age.
Biologically, 20 to 30 years old is the best choice for becoming a mother, but 32 years old is also considered suitable for pregnancy. Thereafter the risk of becoming endometriosis or neoplasia may increase with aging. Such risks vary from woman to woman. Some feel comfortable after 30, and some find it difficult to become pregnant.
Problems may come
Although the complications associated with pregnancy can come at any age, but after 30 they can increase the risk. Miscarriage after 30, childbirth, preterm birth, weight loss at birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, preclampsia, high BP in pregnancy, premature labor or any other problem at delivery, risk of multiple pregnancy, Caesarean delivery is at risk of ectopic pregnancy.
Tips will be used to make after 30
If you are thinking of becoming a mother after the age of 30, then know that it is important for both you and your partner to be healthy. With a healthy lifestyle, you can increase your chances of conceiving. Apart from this, follow the things given below:
- Keep weight under control: There can be difficulty in getting overweight or underweight. Women who have a body mass index (BMI) less than 19 or more than 30 may experience problems associated with fertility due to irregular menstruation. Balance your weight according to your age and height.
- Mail partner’s health: It is also important for a mail partner to be healthy in order to be persuaded. A BMI greater than 30 in men may indicate a lower fertility rate. Therefore, the weight of men should also be balanced.
- Alcohol and Cigarettes: Both of these things should be avoided by both men and women. Cigarettes and alcohol can spoil the fertility power of both of you. If pregnant women drink alcohol or cigarettes, it can have a bad effect on the baby as well.
- stress reduction : An increase in stress hormones can affect mental and physical health, which can have a direct effect on your fertility.
