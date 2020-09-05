With increasing age, the fertility power of women keeps on decreasing, so there is a question in the mind of many women whether they can become a mother after 30 years or what kind of problems they will face in getting pregnant or pregnant at this age. .

So let us know how many chances of women getting pregnant after the age of 30 and how the possibility of conceiving can be increased at this age.

How perfect to be a mother in 30 years

According to doctors and experts, even after 30, women can conceive. However, it should be kept in mind here that the chances of getting naturally pregnant decreases with age, so some women may have some difficulty in conceiving at this age.

Biologically, 20 to 30 years old is the best choice for becoming a mother, but 32 years old is also considered suitable for pregnancy. Thereafter the risk of becoming endometriosis or neoplasia may increase with aging. Such risks vary from woman to woman. Some feel comfortable after 30, and some find it difficult to become pregnant.



Problems may come

Although the complications associated with pregnancy can come at any age, but after 30 they can increase the risk. Miscarriage after 30, childbirth, preterm birth, weight loss at birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, preclampsia, high BP in pregnancy, premature labor or any other problem at delivery, risk of multiple pregnancy, Caesarean delivery is at risk of ectopic pregnancy.

Tips will be used to make after 30

If you are thinking of becoming a mother after the age of 30, then know that it is important for both you and your partner to be healthy. With a healthy lifestyle, you can increase your chances of conceiving. Apart from this, follow the things given below: