Nearly a dozen states in The United States is pending the withdrawal of certain products from circulation after the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) alerted about meat and poultry products illegally imported from the Philippines.

The US entity issued a public health alert after discovering the entry and circulation of these canned meat and poultry products brought from the South Asian country, which is not eligible to export these goods to the United States.

According to the information detailed by the FSIS in an official statement, the products were sent to restaurants and retail establishments in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia. An investigation is currently underway to determine how these illegal products entered the country.

How to identify recalled meat products in the United States?

According to official data, the products subject to the public health alert They do not carry any information about the producing establishment.

Most of the products are canned corned beefalthough there is also concern about a jarred product of chicken spread. The cans are yellow, red and blue, and bear inscriptions such as “Argentina brand corned beef,” “Pure foods” and “Hunkee,” according to images of the labels released by the U.S. agency.

One of the products distributed illegally in the USA Photo:FSIS

FSIS discovered this serious problem while conducting routine surveillance activities at retailers. This is how meat and poultry products from the Philippines that are not eligible for export to the United States entered.

“FSIS is concerned that Some products may be in the pantries of consumers and restaurants and on the shelves of retailers“Retailers who have purchased the products are urged not to sell them. Consumers and restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to consume or serve them,” the agency said.

At the moment, There have been no confirmed cases of people experiencing adverse reactions. by consuming any of these products. FSIS advised that anyone concerned about any illness that may be related to this condition should be consulted with a physician.