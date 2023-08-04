What is the best mattress? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association responds.

Do you sleep on your stomach more often than on your back? Or are you someone who mainly sleeps on your side? Important questions if you are looking for a new mattress. Because with a mattress that suits you, you have a greater chance of a good night’s sleep.

There are different types of mattresses that can also have different fillings. There are three types of filling that are common: foam, feathers (not bird feathers, but metal coils), and latex. It is useful to delve into the properties of the different fillings. Because they largely determine how comfortable a mattress is for you.

The price of a mattress says little about its quality. However, some fillings are more expensive and you pay extra for a luxurious finish. A good mattress should support your body and lie comfortably. If you get cold easily in bed, don’t choose a cool mattress. If you suffer from a warm bed, it is best not to choose a warm mattress.

The Consumers’ Association tests mattresses for body support, comfort, lifespan and durability, among other things. A total of 22 mattresses have been tested that are readily available. A mattress from Matt Sleeps is Best in the Test. A mattress from Ikea is Best Buy. See also Lack of staff and the consequences: the summer of queues

Best in Test: Matt Sleeps Matt mattress

Best in Test: Matt Sleeps Matt mattress © Consumer Association



This Matt Sleeps mattress supports your body well, feels comfortable and is also durable. The hardness can be adjusted in 6 ways. Especially if you like to sleep on your back or side, it offers good support and a lot of comfort. The mattress lasts a long time and is easy to recycle.

Do you perspire a lot in your sleep? No problem. The degree to which this mattress allows moisture to pass through is okay. Especially people who sleep on their back or on their side will find excellent support from the Matt Sleeps Matt. And you don’t have to worry about your height either, because this mattress is available in different sizes.

Minus point: This mattress is not reversible from top to bottom. The Consumers’ Association advises to do this once every two months so that it lasts longer.

The Matt Sleeps mattress is available for purchase online. It is possible to have it picked up for free if you don’t like it. The trial sleep period is 120 days. See also Dog saves 81-year-old disabled owner from death

Best Buy: Ikea Åkrehamn (medium hard)

Best Buy: Ikea Åkrehamn (medium hard) © Consumer Association



At 200 euros, the medium-hard Ikea Åkrehamn mattress is a lot cheaper. The price-quality ratio is good. It is affordable, comfortable and offers sufficient support. The mattress also lasts a long time and is easy to recycle.

Although this mattress feels soft, it offers sufficient support for all lying positions. The scores for support are the same for side, back and stomach sleepers. It lets moisture through well, which is nice if you sweat during your sleep.

This mattress also has the disadvantage that it is not reversible from top to bottom. In addition, the number of different sizes is limited.

You can try the Ikea Åkrehamn in the store. You can also order it online. At 90 days, the trial sleep period is 30 days shorter than the trial sleep period of the Best in Test. See also Accidents | Dozens of people were injured after roller coaster cars collided with each other at Legoland in Germany

Accountability

In this section we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories in the Netherlands and abroad. The products that are tested are bought in the store, so that they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers.

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be an older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price at the moment as far as known by the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary from day to day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.