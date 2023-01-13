While they are walking in arboretum De Dreijen in Wageningen, a discussion ensues between the main author and the publisher of the Guide to Dutch and Flemish arboretums. That’s where the real arboretum is, says René Siemens, who visited and described dozens of tree gardens, and points to a corner of the site. Why do you call it the real arboretum, asks Harry Harsema, who edited the publication. That is about the trees and shrubs, says Siemens, not about other plants.

For years they worked, with the help of dendrologist Wilbert Hetterscheid, on the sturdy guide, which was published last autumn. It carries from the Notoarestoen (Notaristuin) in the province of Groningen to the Arboretum of Koekelare, south of Bruges. The photos in the book show beautiful vistas along all kinds of greenery, leafy paths, imposing trees and blooming wisteria and magnolias.

And while this guide doesn’t hand out any “stars,” some of the selected gardens seem well worth the trip. These are places where you can wander for hours, which can be visited in several seasons and always give a different experience.

An arboretum must meet a number of characteristics, believe Siemens and Harsema. Obviously there is a collection of trees, the Latin one arbor means tree after all. The trees must be provided with a name, preferably with the Dutch and scientific designation. And they are in a man-made environment, often a kind of park. The two, both trained as landscape architects in Wageningen, find that spatial aspect really important. “The trees come into their own better if you also pay attention to the design of the whole, if not all trees are crammed together.”

You can compare an arboretum to a zoo, says Harsema. Like zoological gardens, the botanical gardens and arboreta arose when Europeans explored other parts of the world and brought and exhibited animals and plants unknown to them. Exotics therefore really belong in a tree garden, you can’t make them with only native trees, according to the two connoisseurs. Siemens: “Then you have a native garden. That’s okay, but I wouldn’t call that an arboretum.” And every garden has its own unique species, such as a beech with striped leaves in Oudenbosch and a Siberian elm in Losser.

Walhalla

The variety is striking in the more than forty extensively described tree gardens. There are public and private gardens, large ones of more than a hundred hectares and small ones of less than two. Some house hundreds of species from different parts of the world, others have many variants of a genus, such as the Linden arboretum in Winterswijk or the maples in the Arboretum Esveld in Boskoop. There are arboreta that originate from science or education, but also that originated as a hobby. Some have grown into ‘botanical theme parks’, in other places they are mainly testing grounds for growers or foresters.

It is not surprising that Harsema came up with the idea of ​​making this guide. His publishing house is located in the middle of three arboreta. “This is the Walhalla of the tree world,” he says of this area in Wageningen. But something came up. “I was touched by the magic that an arboretum can exude. It’s a bit dark, there are big, special trees, all those names. There you enter a different world.”

Siemens and Harsema have spent twelve years – intermittently – making this guide, which lists about a hundred arboreta. Harsema: “We are a small publisher and I wanted to set high standards. At a certain point, the Flemish arboreta were added.” Siemens: “We still feel related to Flanders. It is one language area. There are fantastic arboreta, of a scale that we do not know here.”

Trompenburg, Rotterdam

Garden artist

In the past, the tree gardens here in Wageningen had a very direct practical use. University staff cut twigs from the trees so that students could identify them. But the scientific interest declined, the commercialism increased and most universities decided to sell their tree gardens. In Wageningen, a patron took care of two gardens and combined them with a sculpture gallery. Utrecht University divested the Van Gimborn Arboretum, the largest tree garden in the Netherlands. A foundation took over ownership and management there.

Siemens: “A very limited number are still at university, but they all have a new revenue model. Most of them have been given a party function.” Because such a beautifully landscaped garden can form an excellent backdrop for catering, parties or concerts. But if it’s up to Harsema, not all neat gardens will be dominated by catering. “It shouldn’t be too fancy or too raked. The magic is lost all too soon.”

In addition to income from all kinds of sources, the work of volunteers is essential for the survival of the arboretum. “You notice that involvement when you walk around. When it is dry, they bring water to the trees with a wheelbarrow,” says Harmsma about the volunteers in nearby Belmonte. Siemens, who is himself active at that large arboretum, catches up with him. Thanks to a bequest, a computer-controlled water supply system has been installed. In this way, trees can be better protected against the drought, which has hit hard in recent years. But there is still plenty of work left. Trees and shrubs also require constant attention and care.

Meandering stream in Trompenburg

The name of garden architect Leonard Springer (1855-1940) keeps popping up in the guide. During a long career he designed various arboreta, but also parks and cemeteries such as De Nieuwe Ooster in Amsterdam, which were not allowed to be called that, but in fact they were. Siemens: “He built a decorum with special trees. He wanted to show the trees in their glory.” At the same time he was a teacher. “He wanted to show how it works. Maybe we do too.”

In an essay included in the guide, art historian Martine Bakker explains that Springer wanted to spread knowledge about trees and shrubs. He arranged the trees in groups from the same families. He also thought the naming was important. At the same time, he was strongly aesthetically oriented: a landscape architect was called a garden artist in those days.

Harsema’s favorite among the arboretums is a Springer design. “It is difficult, but if I have to say it now, I choose Singraven in Denekamp. Actually no more than a strip in a forest with shrubs and trees, but so beautiful in its simplicity and modesty. It was a surprise to me: wow, this here.”

Siemens is very enthusiastic about Arboretum Wespelaar in Flemish Brabant. In the guide he calls it “a wonderful wandering garden” with a forest with “cathedral-like spaces” formed by oaks with straight trunks. There are 283 different magnolias and 208 maple species. He also points to Trompenburg, in Rotterdam. It has a series of successively constructed and acquired gardens, which have not been formed into one whole. “Each garden has been carefully designed and has its own uniqueness, the structure of the old polder landscape has remained with ditches and white bridges. From garden to garden you have a surprise effect there.”

René Siemens, Gert van Maanen, Martine Bakker: Guide to Dutch and Flemish arboretums. Editors: Harry Harsema, Wilbert Hetterscheid, Koen Verhoeff. Exp. Blueprint, 384 pages, 34.50 euros

