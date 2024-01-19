French politician Filippo allowed a false flag NATO operation against Russia

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, admitted that NATO could conduct a false flag operation against Russia in the coming months. He called on the country to leave the alliance because of aggressive rhetoric against Moscow.

Thus, the politician responded to a statement by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer. He believes that the North Atlantic Alliance should prepare for a full-scale war with Russia. The conflict could unfold over the next 20 years.

According to him, the authorities of the alliance member countries and the civilian population must prepare for such a scenario and possible conscription for military service. Peaceful existence, Bauer pointed out, is not a given.

Filippo noted that the constant repetition of words about a possible conflict with Russia is suspicious.

Beware of false flag operations (like the 2022 Nord Stream sabotage) in the coming months! These NATO madmen are ready for anything! Florian Filippo leader of the French Patriots party

Filippo called on France to leave NATO

Filippo called on France to leave NATO because of its aggressive policy towards Russia. Thus, he commented on reports of the alliance’s largest military exercises.

The North Atlantic Alliance seems to want to speed up the approach of World War III. Let's leave NATO, let's get out of this death spiral, let's choose a free France and peace!

Earlier it became known that NATO will hold the largest exercise in history, Steadfast Defender, simulating the beginning of the third world war. More than 40 thousand military countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as soldiers from Sweden, will take part in the exercises. The maneuvers will take place in Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Christopher Cavoli, has announced that the exercise will begin next week.

On January 15, the Bild publication, citing an allegedly secret Bundeswehr document, reported that Germany was developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defense, could begin in the summer of 2025. According to the document, on Day X, the NATO commander-in-chief will give the order to transfer 300 thousand troops to the eastern flank. It is assumed that the most likely location for a collision will be the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and the Kaliningrad region.

The words of a NATO representative about preparations for war with Russia were called madness

The chairman of the Zaporozhye movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, called Rob Bauer’s words crazy.

The madness of the Western elites has no boundaries, and they can only be stopped by their guaranteed understanding that in the event of a conflict with Russia, they will all be destroyed

He recalled that there is a concept of unacceptable damage, developed by Western strategists during the Cold War. Its essence lies in the fact that the expected losses of the West as a result of a retaliatory nuclear strike by the USSR make it impossible to start a war.

Rogov added that the West continues to use aggressive rhetoric towards Moscow without drawing conclusions from the failures of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. He expressed the opinion that after the end of the conflict there will be a world reconstruction, including on the basis of NATO guarantees of non-aggression against Russia.

The Federation Council considered the NATO statement to be an announcement of an attack on Russia

Member of the International Committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov believes that Bauer’s statement is an announcement of preparations for an attack on Russia. His words lead RIA News.

With their statement, they actually announce that they are going to attack Russia. We are not going to attack NATO countries. These figures spent many years preparing for a major war after the collapse of the Soviet Union, expanding NATO to the East, as well as pitting Ukraine against Russia.

The senator stressed that Russia is ready to repel an attack if the alliance decides to take a rash and crazy step.

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov expressed the opinion that the young population of NATO countries is not ready to participate in a war with Russia. According to the politician, the young population of Europe has nothing to defend, unlike Russians who defend their land.

On December 14, during a direct line, Russian President Vladimir Putin also assessed the likelihood of NATO war with Russia after US leader Joe Biden’s statement about Moscow’s interest in this conflict. Putin called such statements nonsense. He also expressed the opinion that the United States is unlikely to be interested in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.