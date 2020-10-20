In view of the extremely increased corona numbers, strict corona restrictions will apply in the entire district of Berchtesgadener Land from Tuesday at 2 p.m., which equates to a lockdown. The restrictions at a glance:

Exit restrictions: As of Tuesday, leaving your own apartment is only allowed if there are valid reasons. This includes, for example, professional activities, necessary shopping, but also sports and exercise in the fresh air.

Restaurants and other leisure facilities have to close. However, restaurants are allowed to sell take-away food.

Schools and daycare centers are closed. There should only be emergency care, as District Administrator Bernhard Kern said.

All events are also prohibited. There should be an exception: Services should continue to be allowed.

Hotels must also close, except for overnight business travelers.

It is the first exit restrictions in Bavaria for several months. The restrictions apply from Tuesday noon for two weeks.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder had previously announced drastic measures without giving any details. “That will be the toughest protocol to use,” he said.

Seven-day incidence is over 270

According to Bavaria’s Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber, the so-called seven-day incidence in the district was 272.8. Since yesterday alone there have been 57 new infections. The Robert Koch Institute had reported a seven-day incidence of 252.1 for the district on Monday – that was initially a national record.

The Berchtesgardener Land has become a Corona hotspot, now the Alpine idyll has to go into lockdown. Photo: dpa

Söder said the measures would correspond to a “lockdown”. The Prime Minister had already announced in the morning that he would shut down public life there.

“There is no other way,” he said. “The contacts can be there are no longer pursued, so contacts have to be fundamentally restricted – as far as events are concerned, as far as external contacts are concerned. ”The response will be very consistent and very clear. “It will be the toughest protocol that we will have here now.”

The wave of infection was probably triggered by a party

The district is comparatively sparsely populated with a population density of 126 per square kilometer. It is not exactly clear how the wave of infection came about. “The starting point was again a corresponding party,” said Söder. Other sources of infection may be possible.

Söder also announced that the police and regulatory authorities in Bavaria will pay more attention to the enforcement of the rules. “We assume that 90 percent of the population will stick to it,” said Söder.

“But there are also some who don’t,” he added, citing illegal parties and shisha parties as examples. “Fines are also imposed and further measures are taken against individual, professional organizers.” Around 700 people in the district are currently in quarantine. 13 Covid-19 patients are treated in clinics.

The Bavarian government wants to deal with the fight against the pandemic again on Tuesday, not only because of the developments in Berchtesgaden. Overall, critical corona values ​​were recently exceeded in more than half of the Free State. 57 counties and urban districts were above the mark of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, 29 of them even above the 50 mark.dpa, Reuters)