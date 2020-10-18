Looking at the festive season, Big Billion Day Sale is going on at Flipkart. During this sale, many products are also getting good offers. If you are thinking of buying a premium laptop in this cell, then American company AVITA has launched Limited Edition of its new premium laptop Liber V14. The price of this model is Rs 62,990 and you can buy it from the Big Billion Day Sale running on Flipkart. Up to 10 percent discount is being given on SBI card with laptop.

Features are great

Speaking of features, the new AVITA Liber V14 is an ultra portable laptop, but it has a powerful Intel Core i7, 10 th generation processor. It has a 1 megapixel web cam. Apart from this, it is equipped with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Apart from this, it has a UHD graphic card. It is equipped with a 14-inch full HD IPS display, which is equipped with anti-glare technology. This laptop has an optimum top up webcam.

Battery gives 10 hours backup

This laptop has a 4830mAh battery, which gives a battery backup of up to 10 hours. The most special thing about this laptop is its design. The laptop weighs 1.25 kg. For connectivity, the new Avita Liber V14 replaces two USB ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMi port and a micro SD card slot.

Lenovo and Dell will compete

The new Avita Liber V14 will compete with brands like Lenovo and Dell. The Dell Vostro Core i5 10th Gen model is currently priced at Rs 48,990 on Flipkart. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 1TB HHD / 256 GB SSD and comes with Window 10 Home and MS Office. Apart from this, the weight of this laptop is 1.66 kg. This laptop has a 14-inch Full HD LED display.

Apart from this, the new Avita Liber V14 will also compete with Lenovo. The company’s Ideapad L340 laptop costs Rs 65,990 on Flipkart. This laptop is equipped with Core i7 9th Gen. It is with 8GB RAM and 1TB HHD / 256 GB SSD and it gets Window 10 Home. It has a 4 GB graphics card. This laptop has a display of 15.6. Not only this, it weighs 2.19 kg.

