Everyone knows the Lamborghinis with a V10 or V12 in the back. They hung on bedroom walls like posters and are chosen first in games like Gran Turismo or Forza. But Lamborghini’s history is much richer than just the wedge-shaped supercars. These lesser-known Lamborghinis also deserve your attention – and we’ll tell you why.

Lamborghini Islero (1968)

Photo: © Lamborghini

It’s sandwiched between the Miura and the Countach, but the Islero isn’t just another lesser god among the Lambos – it’s one of the greatest under-the-radar cars of the 1960s. It was one of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s favorites, and Brigitte Bardot also owned one. He may have been a little less outgoing, but he made up for it with his unexpected nuance.

It was only the fourth car made by the still young company, and the almost sculpted modernism of its forms came from the hands of Mario Marezzi and Federico Formenti, both of the leading Milanese carrozzeria Touring. Remarkable design elements are the very high rear bumper and the deep-set rear window.

The Islero – named after the bull that killed the famous matador Manolete in 1947 – relied heavily on its predecessor 400 GT, but weighed 180 kilos less. A year after its introduction, there was an S version with a 3.9-liter V12 upgraded to 355 hp, visually enhanced with rims on the wheel arches and vents behind them. The Islero was only in production for two years, 225 were made. For fans of ’70s cult films, yes, that’s an Islero in Best Supporting Actor alongside Roger Moore.

Lamborghini Espada (1968)

Photo: © Lamborghini

It was made from 1968 to 1978 and was in fact Lamborghini’s bestseller – until the arrival of the Urus. The Espada was a spacious four-seater that responded to the late 1960s idea of ​​a ‘playboy GT’, in which you could take a few more friends with you than in your ‘normal’ sporty mileage eater.

It was designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone and was more or less the elaboration of a great mid-engined concept car, the Marzal. It managed to maintain its almost psychedelic appearance, although the large glass gull-wing doors obviously didn’t make it to production stage (note also the resemblance to the Jaguar Pirana one off from 1967). There have been plenty of more extreme-looking Lamborghinis, but none with such impossible proportions or glass surfaces.

It sits low on the road, as do its occupants, making driving a rather unusual experience. The second half of the 1960s was generally an aerospace-inspired “anything goes” time, and the Espada lives up to that principle in every way. Lambo’s glorious twelve-cylinder was up front and fed by six twin Weber carburetors for fast, if not rocket-like, performance.

Lamborghini Jarama (1970)

Photo: © Lamborghini

Bertone and Gandini’s third Lamborghini, and the most polarizing one. If you can ever think of a car that is beautiful in ugliness, it has to be this one. Here, too, you have to wonder whether anything is right about the proportions, but there is plenty to enjoy for fans of the more esoteric Italian exotica.

Look how eagerly the wheel arches eat into the body, to that trapezoid shape of the rear, with that slightly raised roofline hugging the rear window. In the meantime, Paolo Stanzani had succeeded the departed technical boss Gian Paolo Dallara. He shortened the wheelbase of the Espada by 270 millimeters, but took over the most important other ingredients of that car.

In 1972 a Jarama GTS (also called simply S) appeared, with the V12 having gained 15 hp for a total of 370 hp, and that was a better car in every way (with delicious Campagnolo wheels, also ).

There was also one one off Jarama Rally, better known as ‘Bob’ in honor of its creator, test driver Bob Wallace. A harbinger of the Sterrato, perhaps? By the way: the Jarama was the first Lamborghini to be officially sold in the United States. It was also Ferruccio’s favorite car.

Lamborghini Urraco (1972)

Illustration: © Lamborghini

A smaller, cheaper and more practical Lamborghini had become necessary when the economic thunderclouds gathered over Europe in the 1970s. The factory considered a number of options, but again Gandini’s proposal was preferred.

It built on ideas he had previously put into practice with Alfa Romeo’s 1968 concept car, the Carabo, and the Ferrari 308 GT4. Although the Urraco had a smaller 2.5-litre V8 – there was even a tax-friendly 2.0-litre and a 3.0-litre later on – and a 2+2 interior, it was a sharper and more modern offering than rivals like the (Ferrari) Dino and Porsche 911.

Some immediately wrote off the Urraco because it was not a ‘junior’ Countach, but its approach was to be a little more friendly to its user. Paolo Stanzani and his team developed a monocoque in which the new all-aluminium V8 was placed transversely behind the rudimentary rear seats.

776 were made, after which the Urraco transformed into the more aggressive Silhouette (1976) and the Jalpa (1981). Two decades later, the whole idea of ​​a ‘smaller’ Lambo appeared in the form of the Gallardo.

Lamborghini LM002 (1986)

Photo: © TopGear

Before the Urus, there was the LM002. Before that appeared the Cheetah built in an edition of one, with the engine in the back. This was designed by one Rodney Pharis who built it for the American Military Technology International, with a view to a fat contract from the Pentagon. Design issues and legal problems killed the LM002 and the Americans eventually went for the Humvee.

Lamborghini already made an attempt with another SUV, the LM001, but that also failed. In the early 1980s, the brand was owned by two businessmen, the Mimran brothers, who conceived the idea of ​​reviving the whole off-road project. Now the engine was in the front – the Countach’s 5.2-litre V12 – but the LM002’s six twin Weber carburettors made any military application impossible.

That’s why the car mainly targeted companies looking for oil, with a civilian version that could count on interest especially in the Middle East. A tubular space frame lies beneath a body that leaves little to the imagination as to its intentions. You could also order it with the 7.2-liter V12 used in Lambo’s powerboats. Boy…