Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Rashid is an important player of Sunrisers. He has been playing in this league for the last 3 years, but he is afraid of big batsmen. In CPL, this player of Barbo Tridents took 11 wickets in 10 matches.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) Teams from around the world in short format are in awe of this player. He specializes in scoring runs at a strike rate of 200 and finishes the entire match anytime on his own. Playing for Jamaica Talawas in the CPL, he scored 222 runs in 8 innings of 9 matches, including 3 fifties.

Sunil Naren (Kolkata Knight Riders) Naren is also a Knight Riders (Trinbago) player in CPL. His team, which became the fourth time champion, was also invincible this season. Although he got only 5 matches to play this season, his performance was excellent both from bat and ball. Naren took 144 runs here at an average of 28.80 and also took 6 wickets in Boling.

Shimron Hetmeyer (Delhi Capitals) The dashing lefthander batsman has this time the Delhi Capitals (DC) team in his court. This player was part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL and scored 267 runs in 11 matches here. He is the fourth batsman to score the most runs in CPL.

Nicholas Pooran (Kings XI Punjab) This Punjab player played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL. He finished 5th in the list of batsmen scoring the most runs in this league. Puran scored 245 runs in 11 innings of 11 matches, including 1 century in his name.

Emraan Tahir (Chennai Superkings) Even at the age of 41, Tahir is an important part of CSK. This time his role will be even more important on the slow pitches of the UAE. This Guyana Amazon Warriors player took 15 wickets in the CPL. He is at number 3 in terms of wickets taken.

Sandeep Lamichane (Delhi Capitals) This is the third season of Sandeep, who made his IPL debut in 2018, in the Delhi team. In the CPL, he played for Jamaica Talawaz and took 12 wickets in his name. Due to slow pitches in the UAE, this time they have a chance of getting a lot of opportunity from the Delhi team.

Kairan Pollard (Mumbai Indians) Pollard is an expert batsman in the lower order for Mumbai and playing according to the demands of the circumstances. He also spreads his charisma in Boling. Trinbago is the captain of the Knight Riders (TKR) in the CPL and his role was instrumental in this TKR winning the title. In the finals, he won 4 wickets. In this season CPL, Pollard played 11 matches and scored 207 runs including 1 fifty at an average of 51.75. This season he also had 8 wickets in his account, 4 of which he made in the final.

IPL 2020 is beginning. Many players of CPL will also take part in this league. Many players have performed well in CPL. In such a situation, they will try to repeat this rhythm in the IPL as well. A look at such players …