MOFT INVISIBLE STAND: The Invisible Stand MOFT is made of vegan moving-p leather and folds as Origami to offer you two adjustable angles: 25 degrees to see and 15 degrees to write or make sketches. It seems weak, but endures up to 5 kilos and folds when not used. If you cannot get one (it is usually exhausted), the Carry Sleeve case is another option that also serves as a cover for the laptop, but keep in mind that it is not compatible with the tablets.

Adjustable Support for Flexispot SC-4U laptop: This support looks like the brother of our Decotalogy of Obvus Solutions. It does not arrive so high (a maximum of 10.6 inches), but would fit better into a small desk or in a bag. It is difficult to adjust, which is not necessarily a disadvantage, since it means that it will not move once you have it at the angle you like. Extra points for the rotating base, which is great if you are collaborating with co -workers.

UNCAGED ERGONOMICS WORKEZ, the best support for laptops: If you liked the nnewvante support but you want something a little more compact, it is worth taking a look at it. It is not as robust as others, but the legs make it versatile enough so that it can use it on a table, the bed or the sofa, depending on how it supports.

Fluidstance Lift portable support: Fluidstance Lift Stand support is a magnetic board that also serves as a surface to write down pending notes and tasks. The steel structure does not move or bend, and has integrated notches to organize the cables. Keep in mind that it is not folding, so I would leave it at home. In addition, the Lift is made in the US with recycled steel for the most part.

Arlo Skye Stowaway Lap Desk: I appreciate the LAP Desk cushion and its integrated storage compartment for a laptop without cover (up to 14 inches), in addition to space for a fine notes and a pen. It is ideal to work from bed or sofa, and has a slot to hold the phone or tablet. It is also a good option for children. They can draw and color while maintaining their materials together. However, it is expensive for what it is.

