Annalena Baerbock at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue © M. Popow/IMAGO

After two days of confidential talks at the “Petersberg Climate Dialogue”, it becomes clear where progress and disputes will await at COP28: on finance, renewables and the phase-out of fossil fuels.

Halfway between the COP27 in Egypt and the COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is becoming clear in which Cooperation possible and confrontation certain at the next UN climate conference is. At the 14th “Petersberg Climate Dialogue”, which took place on May 2nd and 3rd at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, high-ranking representatives of the 40 most important countries sounded out the scope for progress at the COP28 in Dubai. At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced at the meeting that Germany would increase its share to two billion euros in the third round of replenishment for the UN’s Green Climate Fund (GCF) in October.

Three hot irons for the way to Dubai

After the public speeches and the internal discussions, there are three main topics around which the discussions at COP28 will revolve:

finance : The 100 billion target, the replenishment of the GCF, the reform of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), money and structure for the new UN fund on “Loss and Damage”

: The 100 billion target, the replenishment of the GCF, the reform of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), money and structure for the new UN fund on “Loss and Damage” renewable : A global expansion target for green energy by 2030

: A global expansion target for green energy by 2030 emission reduction: There is a dispute here between countries that want to decide on a global phase-out of fossils – and those who, like COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber from the UAE, only want to “phase out emissions” – and for this, for example, on controversial CCS processes set.

The 100 billion should finally be reached in 2023

There is at least some movement on the subject of finance: At the beginning of the conference, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced “good news”: The industrialized countries are “on the way to finally meeting the target of $100 billion for climate finance this year”. The day before, German and Canadian negotiators had consulted with other donor countries – they assume that the goal will be achieved by 2023.

However, the rich countries had already promised this amount of private and public capital from 2020 and had not yet achieved it. Baerbock and Scholz renewed the promise of the federal government to increase climate financing to at least six billion euros by 2025 at the latest – i.e. on a path that is not apparent in the currently controversial federal budget. And with his pledge of two billion for the GCF, Chancellor Scholz increased the pressure on the other donor countries to also open their pockets further in the third round of replenishment. The funds are “more important than ever today,” said Scholz.

Consensus: Triple the expansion of renewables

The Chancellor also supported his Foreign Minister’s push for a global target for renewables and energy efficiency. Baerbock and Sultan Al Jaber emphasized that in order to meet the climate targets, the pace of the expansion of renewables must be tripled. IRENA had already warned in March that the global expansion of renewables per year from currently around 300 gigawatts had to triple to around 1,000 gigawatts. And the climate secretary at the Federal Foreign Office, Jennifer Morgan, had already supported such a goal at the time.

Dissent: Out of fossils or just out of emissions?

However, Petersberg also clearly showed a line of conflict between the states: On the one hand, many countries, environmental groups and researchers are demanding a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels. At COP27 there was even a majority of around 80 countries in favor of an Indian proposal to reduce fossils. On the other hand, Al Jaber, his country’s industry minister and head of the state-owned oil and gas company ADNOC, emphasized repeatedly and very clearly that CCS must also be used on a large scale. According to Al Jaber, CCS must become “commercially feasible”. He has previously advocated that there should be a future for fossil fuels with the lowest carbon emissions. By its own account, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is the oil and gas producer with the world’s smallest carbon footprint.

Al Jaber, as COP President, is keen to let the views of all countries appear. But: “It always has to be about phasing out emissions, with existing and new technologies. The world has to come to terms with the realities. Fossil fuels will continue to play a role in meeting global energy demand. Our goal should be to phase out emissions from all sectors, be it oil and gas or high-emitting industries. All efforts and investments should go to renewable and clean technologies.”

Front between oil states and dropout countries

This proposal can still cause a lot of unrest before and at the COP. For the oil countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, but also the USA, investing in CCS is a way to extend their income from oil and gas. However, “alliances against this advance” must now be formed, according to Christoph Bals from Germanwatch. “CCS will hardly play a role in reducing emissions by 43 percent by 2030, as science calls for. We need to get out of the fossils.”

Disappointment with UAE: no timetable, no money

Some delegates were disappointed that Sultan Al Jaber did not present a concrete roadmap to and at the COP at the meeting. According to participants, there was also no explanation for a possible financial participation in the new “Loss and Damage” fund. Al Jaber only made a general pledge that the COP would deliver an “Action Plan for Transformative Outcomes” based on a negotiated response to the Global Stocktake inventory. You need strong results in all mandates:

In the Mitigation Work program

A global goal for adaptation

A doubling of adaptation funding

Progress on the Just-Transition Work Program and the search for a new target for post-2025 climate finance

In the implementation and replenishment of the Loss and Damage Fund.

All of this task is not easy because “expectations are very high, trust is very low,” says Al Jaber. Whether it grows again in the dispute over fossil phase-out or CCS-driven lifetime extension of fossils will possibly decide on the success of COP28. (Bernhard Poetter)