New Delhi For some time, reports of death of many people are being heard due to sudden heart attack. In such a situation, it is important to know about heart attack, how to protect yourself from heart attack. Today we will tell you about the symptoms and prevention of heart attack.
heart attack
Heart attack occurs when the blood in one part of your heart is suddenly reduced by circulating. If blood vessels do not get blood within 20 to 40 minutes, then these vessels begin to die. As a result, the risk of heart attack increases.
symptoms of heart attack
Sudden sharp chest pain
Chest pressure, feeling tightness
The pain in the chest started to spread on the neck, jaw or back.
Breathing difficulty. Having problems like cough, nausea, vomiting, dizziness.
Restlessness and sweating.
His face started turning red.
In such a situation, without delay, take the patient in emergency immediately or keep an aspirin under the tongue immediately.
Give water to the patient.
Apart from this, keep rubbing the waist of the patient.
What is the reason of heart attack
Smoking and obesity
Unhealthy lifestyle, high intake of junkfood, no exercise
Men at the age of 45 and women at the age of 55 have an increased risk of heart attack
Many serious diseases and high stress can also cause heart attacks.
Ways to avoid heart attack
do not smoke
Keep a healthy diet
Do as much exercise as possible
Sleep well
Control sugar
Don’t drink alcohol
Maintain blood cholesterol right
Keep checking your blood pressure too
Keep paying attention to your body weight as well
Do not stress too much of anything
