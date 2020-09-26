New Delhi For some time, reports of death of many people are being heard due to sudden heart attack. In such a situation, it is important to know about heart attack, how to protect yourself from heart attack. Today we will tell you about the symptoms and prevention of heart attack.

heart attack

Heart attack occurs when the blood in one part of your heart is suddenly reduced by circulating. If blood vessels do not get blood within 20 to 40 minutes, then these vessels begin to die. As a result, the risk of heart attack increases.

symptoms of heart attack

Sudden sharp chest pain

Chest pressure, feeling tightness

The pain in the chest started to spread on the neck, jaw or back.

Breathing difficulty. Having problems like cough, nausea, vomiting, dizziness.

Restlessness and sweating.

His face started turning red.

In such a situation, without delay, take the patient in emergency immediately or keep an aspirin under the tongue immediately.

Give water to the patient.

Apart from this, keep rubbing the waist of the patient.

What is the reason of heart attack

Smoking and obesity

Unhealthy lifestyle, high intake of junkfood, no exercise

Men at the age of 45 and women at the age of 55 have an increased risk of heart attack

Many serious diseases and high stress can also cause heart attacks.

Ways to avoid heart attack

do not smoke

Keep a healthy diet

Do as much exercise as possible

Sleep well

Control sugar

Don’t drink alcohol

Maintain blood cholesterol right

Keep checking your blood pressure too

Keep paying attention to your body weight as well

Do not stress too much of anything

Can this important mineral be saved from serious illness of Covid-19? Shocking disclosure done in research

Health TIps: Corona virus infection can be reduced by increasing zinc levels in the body, study revealed