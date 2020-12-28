Scam 1992 ‘Scam 1992’ is considered to be the most superhit web series of the year 2020. Its story is based on the stock market scam of Harshad Mehta in the 90s. Prateik Gandhi played the lead role in this series made under the direction of Hansal Mehta.

Special ops Neeraj Pandey’s series ‘Special Ops’ was also well liked. KK Menon was in the lead role in the series. He has become a RAW officer who through his agents works to eliminate terrorists abroad. Apart from KK Menon, the series stars Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Muzammil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Sayami Kher, Divya Dutta and Iranian actor Sajjad Dilfroz in the lead roles.

Mirzapur – Season 2 The second season of the popular series ‘Mirzapur’ was also released this year, which was well received. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi and Isha Talwar in the lead roles.

Hermitage In 2020, 2 seasons of this series of Prakash Jha were released. The first season was released in August while the second season was released in November. The series stars Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aditi Pohankar, Tusshar Pandey, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Chaudhary, Vikram Kochhar and Studh Suman.

Arya Sushmita Sen made a comeback this year through ‘Arya’. In this thriller web series, apart from Sushmita Sen, actors like Chandrachud Singh, Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Sugandha Garg have played the lead roles.

Hades It is very important to keep ‘Patal Lok’ in the most popular series of 2020. The crime-drama series stars Jaydeep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Bodhisattva Sharma, Ishwak Singh, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee and Amishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

jury This year ‘Panchayat’ web series was also very popular. The comedy-drama series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Viswapati Sarkar in the lead roles.

The asura Crime-thriller series ‘Asura’ was also well received this year. The series stars Arshad Warsi, Varun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi Ami Wagh, Pawan Chopra and Gaurav Arora in the lead roles.

Bandish bandits In the romantic-drama series ‘Bandish Bandits’, actors like Ritvik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang Kunal Roy Kapoor and Tridha Chaudhary play the lead roles.

A simple murder ‘A Simple Murder’ is a crime-action-comedy series. The series stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Sushant Singh, Amit Sial, Priya Anand, Vijay Raj, Vikram Kochhar, Yashpal Sharma in the lead roles.

The year 2020 is coming to an end and this year the films were not released in theaters since March due to the corona virus. Now the films have started releasing but now people are avoiding going to theaters. In such a situation, the web series has entertained people online throughout the year. Come, let’s see this year’s top 10 Hindi web series.