These home tricks allow you to whiten your appliances and other plastic surfaces

Daily home cleaning focuses on the most important issues to ensure order and hygiene, although there are other tasks that we pay less attention to and also require our attention. One of them is to whiten those appliances and other white plastic objects that have turned yellow over time. It is possible to return them to their original whiteness.

We are referring to a question of aesthetics rather than cleanliness itself. These devices are not dirty, but they do create a feeling of neglect as the original shine and color have been lost. The washing machine, mixer, refrigerator, microwave or toaster, among other appliances, have been aging and with it, losing their whiteness and becoming a darker tone. beige clear. This is due to the fact of being exposed to ultraviolet radiation, that is, sunlight.

In addition to the incidence of light, other circumstances can worsen the color change process, such as the heat from the heating we have at home or the heat generated by the device itself. Grease from kitchen fumes, dust or tobacco are other causes that help generate that yellow color.

Prevention, in any case, can become our best ally. To do this, it is best to keep kitchen appliances as far as possible from direct sunlight, while cleaning them regularly to prevent them from accumulating dust and grease.

Before trying to whiten the yellowed appliance, you must remove any traces of grease, dust and other residue that may have accumulated. To do this, we mix warm water with detergent and wipe the surface with a microfiber cloth once we have disconnected it.

Hydrogen peroxide and paper film

Once clean, the first thing we have to do to return the original color to these plastic devices is to put on rubber gloves to protect our hands. Hydrogen peroxide can damage the skin.

We apply hydrogen peroxide or hydrogen peroxide with the help of a brush to the areas we want to whiten. After having applied it, we cover the device with paper film transparent that helps maintain moisture and enhances the whitening effect.

After that, you must place the appliance directly in front of sunlight as it activates the bleaching process of the hydrogen peroxide. Once three or four hours have passed, or even longer, we remove the paper film and clean the surface with a damp cloth. If the stains are very yellow, the procedure must be repeated until the original white is achieved.

white vinegar

White vinegar is famous for its cleaning properties: it has great natural disinfection power and is capable of breaking down accumulated dirt.

If combined with a few drops of olive oil, it not only cleans the yellowed plastic, but also restores its shine. We apply the mixture with a soft cloth, with which we must gently rub the affected surface.





Baking soda and water

Baking soda allows stains to be removed without damaging the surface. This cleaning product is perfect if the stain or discoloration of the plastic has become very visible.

First of all, you have to form a thick paste by adding water to the baking soda. Afterwards, the paste obtained is applied to the yellowish plastic and rubbed gently with a sponge. You have to leave it on for about fifteen minutes and, finally, clean it with warm water.

Lemon and salt

Lemon juice, when accompanied by salt, serves as a perfect natural exfoliant. To whiten the yellowish plastic of any appliance or plastic object such as a television remote control, you must start by squeezing the juice of a lemon and mixing it with a little salt. Next, rub the mixture on the affected areas and let it sit for about twenty to thirty minutes before rinsing with warm water.

diluted bleach

Bleach is a classic. We are talking about a strong bleach that removes the most difficult stains. Due to its potency, it is best to dilute a little water in the bleach and then submerge the yellow plastic in the mixture for a few minutes. Afterwards, rinse it well with water and dry it. This trick can be used with small utensils.

Whitening toothpaste

Toothpaste has abrasive particles capable of removing stains, leaving surfaces very clean. Once again we are talking about small utensils to which this simple formula can be applied.

It is recommended to apply a small amount of whitening toothpaste on an old toothbrush and scrub the yellowed areas. After leaving it for a few minutes, rinse with warm water.

Stainless steel

If we want to restore the shine to stainless steel appliances, which are generally a durable and easy-to-clean metal, it is best to use a glass cleaner or you can also apply a type of specialized wax. or rub the entire surface with a little olive oil and leave it for half an hour until it is removed with a damp cloth or kitchen paper.