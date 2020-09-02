Unwanted facial hair can spoil the look of your face. Why waste money in the parlor to remove them and when you can light your facial hair at home using kitchen ingredients.

You do not even need to use chemical products like bleach on your face. Some such small but useful things are found in our kitchen and fridge, which are enough to lighten the facial hair without piercing the pocket. Here are some homemade packs that will help you in this work …

Lemon juice



We all know that lemons are a good source of vitamin C and are used to remove skin blackness. All you have to do is squeeze a little lemon juice in a bowl and dip cotton wool in it and apply it on your face. Keep it for 15 minutes and wash it with water. Do this every day for some time. However, before applying it, do a patch test on the screen once and see if there is any irritation on your screen due to lemon.



turmeric



When turmeric is mixed with lemon juice, it helps a lot to lighten the facial hair. Mix these two ingredients and make a thick paste and apply it on your face with cotton. Leave it for 15 minutes and do this twice a week. Before applying it, wear an old cloth so that there is no fear of getting stained.

tomatoes



Make a paste using tomatoes with lemon juice, a wonderful source of vitamin C. This paste helps to lighten our facial hair. Apply the paste on the face with a brush and leave it for 15 minutes. Do this twice a week.

Gram Flour



Besan is very useful when removing facial hair. The gram flour sticks to the skin and when you remove it, the hair comes out in it. To make the paste, take two tablespoons gram flour and mix it with turmeric and water. Apply a paste on your face and then after drying it, using lukewarm water, remove it by gently massaging the hands. Do this twice a week.