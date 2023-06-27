It’s official! The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) released the 2023-2024 school calendar and will have a surprise for travelers, there are more than 15 holiday bridges!

This Monday, June 26, in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) They shared all the details of the new school year for basic education which will be valid for the entire Mexican Republic.

In the new SEP calendar, the back to school later of the summer holidays, which will benext August 28as well as the official breaks and holidays.

He also points out that the end of the school year will be July 16, 2023, that is, the last day that boys, girls and young people in basic education attend classes, although teachers must stay until the 19th.

Bridges of the SEP 2023-2024 school calendar

But When will the bridges be for the 2023-2024 school year? The official calendar of The SEP marks a six-day suspension of work teachers, butjoin the technical advisory boards and the administrative downloads.

In this way, there will be a total of 14 bridges, also known like long weekendsand three business daysin which students will not have classes.

The official bridges are:

Monday November 20: Commemoration of the Mexican Revolution

Monday, February 5: Celebration of Constitution Day

Monday, March 18: The SEP tours the bridge on Monday for the Birth of Benito Juárez, which is March 20

The official rest days, which do not fall on a weekend are:

Thursday, November 2: Day of the Dead

Wednesday May 1, 2024: Labor Day

Wednesday May 15, 2024: Teacher’s Day

While the days of Technical Advice and administrative discharges are as follows:

September 29: CTE

October 27: CTE

November 17: Administrative Discharge

November 24: CTE

January 26: CTE

February 23: CTE

March 15: Administrative Discharge

April 26: CTE

May 31: CTE

June 28: CTE

July 12: Administrative Discharge

It should be noted that there will be a mega-bridge in March, because on the 15th there will be an administrative discharge and on Monday the 18th is the bridge over the Benito Juárez birthday.

With this information, you can already plan your next getaway to a magical town, cultural city, beach or even a spa or theme park that is close to your home.