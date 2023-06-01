The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, delivered this Thursday the second Public Account of his termin the Hall of Honor of the Congress in Valparaíso.

Unlike his first account to the Nation, in which he had been in office for three months, this time the president took stock of his management; in addition to announcements and challenges for his next year in government.

During his speech, the president affirmed that his term of one year and three months have not been easy and recalled that his tenure has been marked by the pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine and the economic convulsions that the invasion caused, in addition to security problems in the country.

“Chile’s outlook is at least more orderly than when we took over the government. The dangerous inflationary escalation is halted and receding. The borders are more controlled. the pandemic is beginning to reverse in employment, health and education,” said Boric.

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, attends his second public account in the National Congress, in Valparaíso.

One of the axes of his speech was the constituent process with which, for three years, the country has sought to replace the magna carta inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

The two constituent processes, that of 2022 and the current one, arose after the social outbreak of 2019, the largest protests since the end of the dictatorship, which left some thirty dead and thousands injured.

Boric affirmed that the country does not want “a partisan Constitution” and He was confident that the constitutional council that will be installed next week “will seek to achieve a proposal (for a magna carta) that it can be embraced as his own by a wide majority”.

We should have been more firm and promoted and demanded greater dialogue and transversal consensus

“We do not want a partisan Constitution, but rather an inclusive Constitution that welcomes free democratic play, that promotes agreements, that speeds up decisions so as not to continue postponing reforms that are urgent for citizens,” he told Parliament.

The previous convention, acknowledged the president, “did not endorse the need for encounter, for unity, of understanding that Chilean men and women needed, generating a climate of reciprocal intolerance and confrontations that ended in the rejection of the proposal that emanated from it”.

“In hindsight,” he added, we should have been more firm and promoted and demanded greater dialogue and transversal consensus, both within the convention and in relation to it with society”.

Boric referred to the axes that will guide the rest of his term and assured that his priority will be social rights, public security and sustainable development.

Boric assured that his priority will be social rights, public safety and sustainable development.

Regarding pensions, he warned that Chileans “will not tolerate a new failure” in the pension reform and therefore urged the opposition to dialogue and move forward “with speed, responsibility and commitment” in the processing of a law that solves what considered a “national emergency”.

“We have the duty to improve the pensions of Chileans today, not tomorrow or in 10 more years,” said the president about a change in the pension scope that has been pending for nearly 15 years.

The current government insists on the creation of a mixed system, with a contribution increase of up to 16 percent by the employer and the possibility of the State managing the funds, although there are other private investment managers such as the current AFPs.

Boric also referred to the pending commitments in education and He promised that, once the tax reform is approved, he will forgive the debt for studying at the university, on the one hand, and on the other, he will pay the historical debt that the dictatorship contracted with the public school teachers who at the time did not receive a salary readjustment contemplated in the law.

In terms of health, the president referred to the crisis faced by private health insurers (isapres) due to a Supreme Court ruling that obliges them to pay their affiliates amounts associated with excessive charges since 2019 and to apply a single table of prices.

In addition, he proposed to reduce waiting times by 40 percent at the end of his term and promised to increase resources in mental health – “the largest investment in the last 30 years,” he said – and to set up fifteen centers.

He also spoke about one of the main concerns of Chileans: security and He pledged all necessary efforts to “protect crime families.”

“Chile as a whole is moved by the degree of violence that crime has reached in our country (…). I say it here, loud and clear: as President of the Republic I have not hesitated nor will I hesitate to use all the instruments of the available to the State to protect our families from crime and insecurity, within the framework of the law and respect for human rights,” he concluded.

Boric also referred to Chile’s gender-related debts and promised to establish the foundations for a national care system.

“This year we will advance in two legal bodies to close the salary gaps between men and women, processing the salary equity bill, and we will enter the work, personal and family life conciliation bill,” he added.

Before the speech, the opposition had stated that they expected the president’s speech to include self-criticism, while in the ruling party they bet on highlighting achievements such as the recent approval of emblematic projects, such as the 40-hour work week, the mining royalty and the increase in the minimum wage.

*With information from El Emol (GDA) and EFE