The year 2021 has started and if you are planning to get a new phone on the new year, then many great smartphones are going to be launched in India this month. Many companies are going to launch phones from Xiaomi to Samsung. Let’s know which phones are going to knock in the market this month.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

The launch date of Xiaomi Mi 10i has been confirmed in India. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed its launching date. Jain tweeted the video teaser and told that the Mi 10i will be launched in India on 5 January. This new smartphone will have a 108-megapixel resolution primary camera. The 108-megapixel primary camera in Xiaomi Mi 10i has been confirmed via teaser on social media. Also, there will be four camera sensors in its back side. The Mi 10i is expected to come in two different variants, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to be found in Blue, Black and Gradient Orange or Blue color options.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Full Specifications General Release date NA Launch in india No Form factor Touchscreen Body type Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) Dimensions (MM) 165.4 x 76.8 x 9 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight (grams) 215 g (7.58 oz) Battery Capacity (mAh) 4820 mAh Removable battery non-removable Fast charging Yes wireless charging NA colors Gray, Blue, Red / Mint Network 2G band NA 3g band NA 4G / LTE band 4G Display Type IPS LCD, HDR10, 120Hz, 450 nits (typ) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~ 84.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio (~ 395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Sim slot Sim type Nano-sim Number of sim 2 Stand-by NA Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 12 The processor Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 570) Chipset Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Memory RAM 6GB Internal storage 128GB Card slot type microSD Expandable storage NA The camera Rear camera 108 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.52 Rear autofocus NA Rear flash Yes Front camera 16 MP Front autofocus NA Video quality 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30 / 60fps, gyro-EIS The sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, GNSS radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0 Sensors Face unlock Unspecified Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21

The company is also preparing to launch Samsung Galaxy S21 series this month. Under this series, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra can be launched. In other global markets including India, this Samsung phone can be launched with Snapdragon 888.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Full Specifications General Release date NA Launch in india No Form factor NA Body type NA Dimensions (MM) NA Weight (grams) NA Battery Capacity (mAh) 4500 mAh Removable battery non-removable Fast charging NA wireless charging NA colors Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink Network 2G band NA 3g band NA 4G / LTE band 4G Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10 +, 1600 nits (peak) Size 6.3 inches, 95.8 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio (~ 418 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Sim slot Sim type NA Number of sim NA Stand-by NA Platform OS Android 11, One UI 3.0 The processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 – USA / China / Korea Chipset Exynos 2100 – International GPU NA Memory RAM 8GB Internal storage 128GB Card slot type NA Expandable storage NA The camera Rear camera 64 MP, f / 2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1 / 1.72 Rear autofocus NA Rear flash LED Front camera 10 MP, f / 2.2, 26mm (wide), 1 / 3.2 Front autofocus NA Video quality 4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30fps The sound Loudspeaker NA 3.5mm jack NA network connectivity Dublin NA Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market / operator dependent) USB Yes Sensors Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

Lava be u

Lava is also going to make a comeback under a special series in the market under Make in India. According to the company, the BE U series can be launched on January 7. Four smartphones can be launched under this series. All these phones can be launched in the budget segment. Their price is being told within 20,000 rupees.

