The year 2021 has started and if you are planning to get a new phone on the new year, then many great smartphones are going to be launched in India this month. Many companies are going to launch phones from Xiaomi to Samsung. Let’s know which phones are going to knock in the market this month.
Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
The launch date of Xiaomi Mi 10i has been confirmed in India. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed its launching date. Jain tweeted the video teaser and told that the Mi 10i will be launched in India on 5 January. This new smartphone will have a 108-megapixel resolution primary camera. The 108-megapixel primary camera in Xiaomi Mi 10i has been confirmed via teaser on social media. Also, there will be four camera sensors in its back side. The Mi 10i is expected to come in two different variants, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to be found in Blue, Black and Gradient Orange or Blue color options.
Xiaomi Mi 10i Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|NA
|Launch in india
|No
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5)
|Dimensions (MM)
|165.4 x 76.8 x 9 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
|Weight (grams)
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4820 mAh
|Removable battery
|non-removable
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|NA
|colors
|Gray, Blue, Red / Mint
|Network
|2G band
|NA
|3g band
|NA
|4G / LTE band
|4G
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, HDR10, 120Hz, 450 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~ 84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio (~ 395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano-sim
|Number of sim
|2
|Stand-by
|NA
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 12
|The processor
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Card slot type
|microSD
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|108 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.52
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Front camera
|16 MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30 / 60fps, gyro-EIS
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, GNSS
|radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|Unspecified
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
Samsung Galaxy S21
The company is also preparing to launch Samsung Galaxy S21 series this month. Under this series, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra can be launched. In other global markets including India, this Samsung phone can be launched with Snapdragon 888.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|NA
|Launch in india
|No
|Form factor
|NA
|Body type
|NA
|Dimensions (MM)
|NA
|Weight (grams)
|NA
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4500 mAh
|Removable battery
|non-removable
|Fast charging
|NA
|wireless charging
|NA
|colors
|Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink
|Network
|2G band
|NA
|3g band
|NA
|4G / LTE band
|4G
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10 +, 1600 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.3 inches, 95.8 cm2
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio (~ 418 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|NA
|Number of sim
|NA
|Stand-by
|NA
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3.0
|The processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 – USA / China / Korea
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 – International
|GPU
|NA
|Memory
|RAM
|8GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Card slot type
|NA
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|64 MP, f / 2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1 / 1.72
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED
|Front camera
|10 MP, f / 2.2, 26mm (wide), 1 / 3.2
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|NA
|3.5mm jack
|NA
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|NA
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes
|radio
|FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market / operator dependent)
|USB
|Yes
|Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
Lava be u
Lava is also going to make a comeback under a special series in the market under Make in India. According to the company, the BE U series can be launched on January 7. Four smartphones can be launched under this series. All these phones can be launched in the budget segment. Their price is being told within 20,000 rupees.
read this also
OnePlus will soon launch Fitness Band, will get latest features at low prices
Increasing craze of foldable smartphone, Apple also preparing to launch foldable iPhone
.
Leave a Reply