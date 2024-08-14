Home World

And although this is typical for us in Germany, it regularly causes confused looks abroad. © Pond5 Images/Imago

I bet you also do these things quite naturally, without thinking much about it.

There are many things that are typically German – from punctuality to special drinking habits. But what exactly amazes or even confuses people abroad? To get to the bottom of this question, u/TeaL12 asked in r/AskReddit: “What is a typically German tradition that often surprises or confuses people abroad?” And believe me, the answers are almost as funny as these 14 passive-aggressive signs that should hang at every town entrance in Germany.

If you are curious about which typical German peculiarities are never missing even when temperatures are below 28 degrees, you have come to the right place. Here are the answers:

1. Drafts and air conditioning: the invisible enemies

“To think that drafts or air conditioning would make you sick.” –u/DYOR3002

2. “Mahlzeit!” – The all-rounder among greetings

“Mealtime! Mealtime! Mealtime!” –u/dilior1

“Exactly that!! I am a second generation migrant and had never heard of this ‘Mahlzeit’ until I started a part-time job in retail at university. I was so confused, I didn’t know what to say.” -u/ChandniRaatein

3. Best wishes in advance? That brings bad luck!

“Apparently: Happy birthday in advance. I was shocked when my Turkish colleague congratulated me in advance.” -u/artavenue

“Oh, I had that in the Netherlands too. My birthday was on a Saturday, I got presents from my colleagues the day before, everyone congratulated me and I was like: ‘AAARGH, what are you doing there! That’s bad luck!’ They had no idea what I wanted from them and after the explanation they just said that they hadn’t thought that Germans were so superstitious.” -u/lilo9203

4. Funeral feast – macabre or beautiful?

“I always found the so-called funeral feast very macabre, but now I think it’s more of a ‘nice’ thing to be together instead of being alone somewhere.” -u/deleted

“I actually just find the word strange because it sounds like you’re feasting on the corpse. As a child, I cried because I thought, now I have to eat a piece of my dead grandmother.” -u/Horg

5. Separate invoice, please!

“Eating in a restaurant in a group but paying individually.” –u/Mangosmoothie0815

6. Ask honestly, answer honestly

“Answering honestly when asked how it’s done.” –u/Burn0ut2020

“Yep, we should teach other cultures to only ask how someone is if they are genuinely interested, instead of just throwing out a hypocritical ‘How are you?’ as a phrase.” -u/DarkZethis

7. Don’t forget to make eye contact when toasting!

“Look into the eyes when toasting.” –u/Away-Leg2139

“It’s so in my nature that I find it strange when other (cultures) don’t do it.” –u/yesnewyearseve

8. Blowing your nose in public? Of course!

“It’s not really a tradition, but it’s normal to blow your nose loudly in the audience. Here in Central Asia, it’s a catastrophic nuisance. I’ve been in Germany for 3 years now, but I can never get used to it. Whenever someone blows their nose like that, I get a side-eye moment 😂 I don’t mean anything bad, it’s just something that surprises me.” -u/idkzn

9. Bring cake on your own birthday?

“That you bring your own cake for your own birthday and pay for drinks/food for the guests. When I wanted to invite my colleagues to my birthday in Ireland, everyone looked at me confused and told me to take my hand away from my wallet 😂” -u/deleted

“I think that’s absolutely stupid and for years I’ve been very careful to make sure I have vacation or overtime on my birthday.” –u/Anachron101

10. Wegbier – A beer for on the go

“Wegbier.” –u/FabianHanebuechen

11. Cheers to sparkling water and spritzers!

“I think carbonated water is a German thing that people abroad wonder about – I’ve heard that about ‘Schorle’ (e.g. apple spritzer) too.” -u/oxooc

12. Punctuality is a virtue!

“Punctuality.” –u/wbkkramer

“Finally. I’m always ashamed of being 10-5 minutes early for most invitations etc. and then having to wait a bit 😂.” -u/Proteindudu47

