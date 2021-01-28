Thomas Tuchel made his debut for Chelsea on Wednesday evening. The start did not necessarily succeed with a 0-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. But it’s clear that the 47-year-old has some plans for the blues.

Whether he gets his special protégés Kai Havertz and Timo Werner back in top form is just one of his many tasks. First of all, it should go back to the Champions League. But Tuchel would not have signed if he hadn’t set his sights on hoping for a title at some point.

A coaching career could hardly be more illustrious. Felix Magath still had a lot of success in Germany. His tenure in England was a complete failure. Admittedly, it would have been a miracle that he would have kept Fulham in the league twelve games before the end of the 2014 season.

After all, he still collected twelve points and was allowed to try his hand at the beginning of the second division season. But that quickly ended again. Nevertheless, he made 22 newcomers in just under seven months.

Jan Siewert had nothing to do with titles at Huddersfield Town either. The still young coach came in the 2018/19 season as the successor to David Wagner, who slid with the Terriers in the direction of relegation. Siewert did not bring about the turning point, instead it went down even more clearly.

By the summer he was allowed to collect at least 15 missions. During this time it stayed at five points. This was followed by the quick farewell. Today he is the junior head coach at 1. FSV Mainz 05.

In third place is Daniel Farke, at least in terms of the number of games. The now 44-year-old was allowed to stay with Norwich City in the upper house for a full season. The trainer has been under contract with the Canaries since 2017 and accordingly experienced the first division season in 2019/20.

At the end of the year, however, the newcomer had no chance. With a huge gap, Norwich found itself in 20th place. But Farke was allowed to stay and is heading for ascent again with the English. So there will probably be a few more duels in the Premier League.

David Wagner also has a few duels in the Premier League behind him. The American born in Germany can definitely be included in this list. From 2015 he was in charge of Huddersfield Town and rose two years later. In the first year he was able to prevent relegation to 16th place.

As mentioned, he did not succeed so much in the following season. Shortly after the first half of the season, he had to vacate his place. Nevertheless, with the difficult starting position, he recommended himself for larger tasks. His subsequent engagement at Schalke 04 was initially very successful – before an unprecedented negative run followed.

Of course, it is clear which name appears on the first rank. In 201 games, Jürgen Klopp has developed into one of the most exciting and successful coaches in the league. The crowning glory was last year’s championship. But besides this title, Klopp’s Reds are so much more.

When LFC took office in 2015, the market value was 356 million euros. Today there are over a billion. The development of the team is enormous. It is thanks to Klopp’s great work ethic and that special something that Liverpool are among the best teams in the world these days.