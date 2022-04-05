Now that the month of April has begun, the time has come for the Xbox GamePass is renewed with more titles in its catalog. As you know, this subscription of microsoft It allows users to enjoy a huge number of video games in exchange for a monthly fee. The offer increases even more if they subscribe to Ultimate.

To stay fresh and keep their users interested, new titles are constantly being added and can be eye-catching. That is why the first additions for the month of April have already been announced for Game Pass, with sports, detective and even zombie experiences.

Learn about the Xbox Game Pass additions for April

From this April 5th they are already available in Xbox GamePass two games for sports lovers. Is about MLB The Show 2022 and Cricket 22a baseball title and a cricket title respectively that will surely keep fans of these disciplines entertained.

The surprises will continue on April 7 with quite a few additions. This day will see the arrival of Chinatown Detective Agency, Dragon Age 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare and Star Wars: Squadrons. Four quite varied and outstanding titles within their own genre. Be sure to give them a chance when they come to Xbox GamePass.

The next wave arrives on April 12, led by Life is Strange: True Colors, panzer corps 2 and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Of these perhaps the most striking is the most recent installment of Life Is Strange. It was a title that received good reviews at its launch, so having it in Xbox GamePass It’s a good opportunity to try it. Especially if you like games with a focus on narrative.

Finally on April 14 is added Lost in Random to the ranks of Xbox GamePass. This title went unnoticed by many people, but it’s worth playing. It has quite an interesting story accentuated by a design reminiscent of TV movies. Tim Burton. Of course, if he doesn’t call you, you still have plenty of other options. And it’s only the middle of April. What did you think of the new additions?

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]