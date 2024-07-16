Today positive news was released for PlayStation users, as they confirmed the games that will soon be arriving to the PlayStation catalog. PS Plusthis includes somewhat contemporary releases as well as classics that come from older consoles like the PSP and PS2However, not everything is forever, and it was also mentioned that games are leaving this service, and surely many will miss certain software.

It will be the next one 20th of August when users will stop seeing the following games:

– Destroy All Humans! 2

– Failed

– NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition

– Need for Speed™ Unbound

– SpellForce III Reinforced

– Trials of Mana

Many of them are worth trying, and were available for six months, long enough to finish at least the original RPG.

Author’s note: Definitely missing out on Trials of Mana can be a bit of a pain, as it’s a pretty good game. However, buying it individually isn’t that expensive.