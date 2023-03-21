Something very particular about online video game services, especially those that give the user titles by the minute to try out on the platform, is that from time to time there is rotation, that is, some leave and others stay. That is exactly what it does xbox game passadding new proposals for the following weeks.

For example, today users can already try neither more nor less than Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdomstrategy RPG game that spiritually follows the first installment of Level 5. For his part, in a short time he will arrive MLB The Show 23baseball pitch that surprisingly is owned by the company itself sony.

Here is the list with dates:

– Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available Now

– MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console) – March 28

– Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30

– Ghostwire: Tokyo – (Consoles, Cloud and PC) April 12

These are the games leaving on March 31:

– A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Console and PC)

– Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console and PC)

– ClusterTruck (Cloud, Console and PC)

– Double Dragon Neon (Cloud and Console)

–Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Console and PC)

– MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console)

– Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Cloud, Console and PC)

Remember that Game Pass eis available in pc and consoles Microsoft.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: Big games aren’t really leaving the catalog, so users of the service shouldn’t worry at all. For its part, Ni No Kuni II is a game you should try, it’s well worth it.