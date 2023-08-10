Currently, the PS Plus service is at its peak, since they have changed the service model to be able to play more current games with just a subscription, something similar to what you have with xbox game pass. And now, some of the games that are added to the catalog in the month of August are revealed.

It is worth mentioning that the list is for those who have the membership level Extra and Premium:

These arrive on August 15th:

Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | ps4

Source of Madness | PS4, PS5

Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5

dreams | ps4

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5

Spellforce III Reinforced | ps4

Midnight Fight Express | ps4

MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5

Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice

August 29:

Sea of ​​Stars | PS4, PS5

Remember that to access the classic games, you need to have the most expensive membership.

Via: PS Blog

Editor’s note: Sea of ​​Stars is the game with the most promise in the catalog, so it will be worth checking it out as soon as it goes live. In my case, I’m going to try it on Game Pass.