Currently, the PS Plus service is at its peak, since they have changed the service model to be able to play more current games with just a subscription, something similar to what you have with xbox game pass. And now, some of the games that are added to the catalog in the month of August are revealed.
It is worth mentioning that the list is for those who have the membership level Extra and Premium:
These arrive on August 15th:
Moving Out 2 | PS4, PS5
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | PS4, PS5
Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5
Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5
Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | ps4
Source of Madness | PS4, PS5
Cursed to Golf | PS4, PS5
dreams | ps4
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures | PS4, PS5
Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5
Spellforce III Reinforced | ps4
Midnight Fight Express | ps4
MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5
Ape Escape: On the Loose | PS4, PS5
Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice
August 29:
Sea of Stars | PS4, PS5
Remember that to access the classic games, you need to have the most expensive membership.
Via: PS Blog
Editor’s note: Sea of Stars is the game with the most promise in the catalog, so it will be worth checking it out as soon as it goes live. In my case, I’m going to try it on Game Pass.
