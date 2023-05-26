The kidney stonescommonly known as “kidney stones“, originate due to the buildup of minerals found in the urineincluding calcium, oxalate, uric acid and phosphate.

The appearance of kidney stones does not usually generate symptomsHowever, when the already formed stones begin to move through the affected kidney and through the urethra, it is usually a painful process.

Another consequence of kidney stones is that they can become lodged in the ducts of the urethracausing urine to become blocked and inflamed, causing painful spasms.

When this occurs, the symptoms that can be felt with severe pain in the sides and back, in addition to back discomfort. When kidney stones begin to cause discomfort, it is necessary to see a doctor so that he can determine the procedure to treat them.

There are also some natural alternatives that can be used to expel kidney stones, such as the three fruits mentioned below:

The lemon, known for its high vitamin C content, contains citrate, a chemical that helps prevent the formation of calcium stones in the kidneys. In addition, according to a study carried out in 2015 and cited by the Medical News Today portal, citrus fruits, including lemon, increase citrate levels in the urine, which can help in the treatment of kidney stones. However, it is important to be careful when consuming lemon on an empty stomach, as it can cause burning. In case of experiencing this symptom, it is recommended to stop consuming it on an empty stomach and consult a health expert.

The grenadeFor its part, it has the ability to decrease urine acidity and improve kidney function. This fruit helps to expel stones and other toxins from the urinary system, thus preventing the development of kidney stones in the future. A recommended way to consume pomegranate is through juices, which in addition to providing nutrients for proper kidney function, are also rich in antioxidants, which help keep the kidneys healthy and may play a role in preventing the formation of kidney stones.

The Orange, For its part, it has been the subject of a study carried out by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. This study found that orange juice has potent properties to combat urine crystals. Orange juice increases citrate levels in the urine and reduces the crystallization of uric acid and calcium oxalate, which are the most common components in the formation of kidney stones.

Importantly, while these fruits may offer kidney health benefits and help alleviate kidney stone symptoms, it is essential to consult a health expert before making significant dietary changes. Each case is unique and a health professional will be able to provide personalized recommendations and consider other relevant factors for renal care.