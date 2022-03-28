To prevent food waste, it is good to know how to store your food. So which fruits and vegetables actually belong in the fridge? And which products can you freeze? With these storage tips you ensure that you make optimal use of the shelf life.

“In general, if it is in the refrigerator at the supermarket, you should also do it at home,” says Wietske de Lange of environmental organization Natuur & Milieu. “Some products are not refrigerated in the supermarket, but they can be kept longer at home by keeping them in the fridge, such as apples, pears, peaches, nectarines, kiwis and all types of berries.”

If you’ve bought a large amount and don’t eat it all at once, you can stick to that rule. “It is important that your refrigerator is set to 4 degrees, that is the correct refrigerator temperature,” says De Lange.

Not in the fridge

Fruits such as bananas, melons, citrus fruits, oranges and mandarins are used to a warm climate and should therefore be placed on the fruit bowl. "Even fruiting vegetables, such as tomatoes, can't stand the cold," says De Lange. "Cold decay occurs at temperatures below 7 degrees. Then the cells break down, they lose moisture and they start to rot. They also lose their taste. You also store cucumbers, peppers, courgettes and aubergines outside the fridge."

“Bananas, apples, pears, peaches and tomatoes spread a gas while they ripen themselves: ethylene,” De Lange continues. “This speeds up the ripening of fruit. So pay attention to what you put together in the fruit bowl.” Avocados and mangoes also do better outside the fridge, says Kathelijn van Elk of Too Good To Go, an app where you can buy leftover food from companies. “Lettuce, cauliflower and strawberries are best kept in the fridge.”

To inhibit the growth of bacteria, you also prefer to store eggs in the refrigerator. “Keep them in the box, otherwise they will dry out. If you store them with their point down, they will keep even longer,” says De Lange.

Fresh herbs

"Potatoes are best stored in a dark place, such as in a kitchen cupboard or cellar," Van Elk continues. According to the Nutrition Center, it is better not to store potatoes with onions, because they will sprout faster and the onions will spoil faster due to the moisture from the potatoes. If you store your potatoes with the apples, they will sprout less quickly.

“Don’t forget your freezer either, because it can hold more than you think,” says Van Elk. “You can freeze fresh herbs in olive oil as an ice cube, just like leftover lemon juice or wine.” You can also wrap leftover herbs in a wet paper towel, the Nutrition Center advises. Then you store them in the bottom of the fridge and the herbs can be used for a few days longer.

Correct refrigerator layout

If you store food in the refrigerator, it is good to know that the temperature in the refrigerator is not the same everywhere. The door is the warmest place and the bottom shelf is often the coldest. Fruit and vegetables last the longest in the vegetable drawer, meat and fish are best placed on the bottom shelf,” says De Lange.

If you store food in the refrigerator, it is good to know that the temperature in the refrigerator is not the same everywhere. The door is the warmest place and the bottom shelf is often the coldest. Fruit and vegetables last the longest in the vegetable drawer, meat and fish are best placed on the bottom shelf," says De Lange.

You keep leftovers in containers and before you put them in the fridge, let them cool to prevent the fridge from heating up. "Leftovers can generally be kept for two days, so put them in the front of your fridge," De Lange tips. This also applies to all short-life products. So make sure they don't disappear in the back of your fridge." Freezing your food is often a good option to prevent food waste. "It is then useful to prepare the food already, or at least to cook it briefly. Let it cool down a bit before putting it in the freezer."

