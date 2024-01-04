Uproar surrounding Jeffrey Epstein today: a list of names of people who had ties to the businessman also includes a few Formula 1 celebrities.

The story of Jeffrey Epstein had the world in its grip around 2019. Not only because the allegations (and later convictions) of sexual abuse were very serious and earned him a place in jail, but also because Epstein's suicide (which is still still questions) in August 2017 was anything but normal. Even now, it is wagging tongues when a document is released of all the names associated with Epstein.

Document with Epstein's names

That is a lengthy list of no less than 943 pages. It must be clearly stated that these names come from all corners of Epstein's life and this absolutely does not mean that the people on this list are automatically suspected of Epstein-esque practices. In fact, even journalists who exposed the abuses and even victims are (unrecognizable in the case of the victims) on the list.

Formula 1 names

Through GPBlog everything necessary has been filtered from the list to create a link with the car world. The Epstein list also includes a few names from the Formula 1 world. Without insinuating anything, the names don't really surprise us. Just think of Uncle Bernie (Ecclestone), someone who doesn't always seem to be of the highest order himself. Flavio Briatore, responsible for the scandal within Renault F1 that is now bubbling up again, is also on the list. Sjaak Nieuwstad and Eddie Irvine have also secured a place on the list as the only former drivers. Father-of-and-team-owner of Aston Martin Lawrence Stroll, another name that probably won't surprise you, can also be found. And finally, a name from Formula E: Alejandro Agag, the founder of the electric racing series.

Again, this absolutely does not mean that these people know more about the scandals surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, more that they had ties to the businessman. Quite logical among ourselves as business people.

