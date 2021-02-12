If we follow a balanced and healthy diet, as well as correct lifestyle habits, sleep well and play sports, avoiding stressful scenarios and situations as much as possible or those that can cause anxiety, we will most likely feel strong and energetic to face the day to day. Often this does not happen, and everyone goes through periods when energy drops and we feel that our bodies need extra fuel to keep working. It is important to rule out that this state of apathy or fatigue due to a nutritional deficit and, if it is the case, always put a solution under medical prescription and in a rigorous and controlled way.

Despite the fact that in many cases we tend to take supplements when we notice a decrease in energy, it is not a recommended habit if not under professional supervision.

“You can’t take supplements without rhyme or reason, since on many occasions our body does not need them, and it is best to tackle the causes of fatigue. It must be taken into account that some supplements are eliminated through the urine, so that our body will get rid of the excess, but in other cases they accumulate and can be harmful to the body “, points out the nutritionist Álvaro Sánchez.

Another common habit when we feel weak or apathetic is to bet on the intake of one or more specific foods that, because they have vitamins, antioxidants or certain nutritional properties, we believe are the panacea to end periods of low energy.

“Feel good cannot depend on just one food, but from a set of eating habits. There are numerous foods that provide us with the nutrients that our body needs and, fortunately, there are none essential “, explains the doctor and nutritionist Núria Monfulleda.” For that reason – she adds -, I always recommend avoiding the abusive consumption of so-called superfoods. In fact, all the nutrients we need are in a few foods that are within our reach. “

Among those that should be avoided, since they can be associated with a decrease in the energy provided by others (such as fruits, vegetables, vegetables, legumes or whole grains), are the following:

Refined sugar

It is found in many foods, from sweet cookies, snacks and pastries to many ultra-processed breads, industrial juices, sugary drinks and others that we do not even suspect, such as some industrial sauces or processed tomato sauce, to give a few examples.

“Sugar is not only empty energy, that is, it does not provide any nutrient, but when we consume refined sugar it suddenly enters the blood and the body defends itself by generating insulin”, explains nutritionist Niklas Gustafson, co-founder of Natruly, a specialized company in the development of natural and healthy products.

“This process takes away a lot of energy, since in 30-40 minutes glucose drops, also suddenly, and that is when we feel fatigued,” he adds.

For her part, the nutritionist Pilar Esquer, a teacher at the Gasma school in Castellón, speaks of this process as “a authentic roller coaster to which we constantly subject the body, which affects our physical and psychological state much more than we think and makes the body exhausted “.

It is therefore essential to avoid the consumption of refined sugar and free sugars, also present in foods that we believe to be healthy, such as fruit smoothies, and to bet on the intake of good quality carbohydrates from, above all, whole grains.

“You have to replace the refined carbohydrates for their whole version, which is slowly absorbed by the body, which will make us feel full for longer and avoid sudden changes in the body’s energy. We find them in pasta, bread, rice and other whole grains, as well as in some fruits and vegetables, legumes and vegetables, “says Esquer.

Hydrogenated and trans fats

“It is important to understand that there are two macronutrients that give us energy, and that therefore they are basic in our day to day: carbohydrates and fats. Therefore, we have to ensure their intake in sufficient quantities and always making sure that they are good. quality, “explains Gustafson.

For the specialist, one of the great problems that diets have had in the last sixty years is that “they either eliminated fats or eliminated carbohydrates, so that either they ended up becoming unsustainable because they caused fatigue or people ended up consuming a lot of carbohydrates on low-fat diets and high-fat diets low carb“.

The important thing, in this sense, is that there is a balance between the consumption of fats and carbohydrates. “The body wants both sources of energy, plus a adequate protein intake that builds and repairs muscle mass “, explains the nutritionist.

In this sense, fats must always be of good quality. For Gustafson, a follower of the paleo diet, good fats are those that come “from good quality grass animals, as well as wild fish and, of course, from plant-based foods such as extra virgin olive oil or nuts “.

It is essential to avoid what Gustafson calls “energy thieves,” such as the hydrogenated and trans fats found in many ultra-processed products, generally in the form of vegetable oils. It is convenient to always look at the food label and avoid the consumption of this type of fat, which is found in many salty snacks and in many ultra-processed ones.

Refined sugar is present in many food products. Photo file.

Processed products

A study conducted by the University of London and published in the British Journal of Psychiatry notes that a diet high in processed foods increases the risk of depression. The research, carried out with some 3,500 public employees with an average age of 55 years, concludes that “consuming fruits, vegetables and fish it could offer protection against the development of depressive symptoms, while a diet rich in processed meat, sugary products, chocolates, fried foods, refined cereals and high-fat dairy products could increase people’s vulnerability to this disease. “

In this sense, a study conducted by the University of Pittsburg concluded that people with low levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids had a higher risk of suffering from depression and moodiness. This fatty acid is found mainly in oily fish, but also in walnuts, flax and chia seeds and in algae. To be healthy, a balanced intake of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids (approximately one part of omega-3 to two of omega-6) is important, although in Western diets there is usually a predominance of omega-6 very much above recommended.

The sleep that alcohol consumption can induce is not restorative. Photo Shutterstock.

“If there is a prevalence of omega-6, present in some vegetable oils and therefore in a large part of processed products, inflammatory processes can occur in the body,” explains Gustafson.

Alcohol

Alcohol is a false friend in terms of obtaining energy, because although many people point out that a simple drink helps them sleep better, and therefore to feel more rested and energetic the next day, this effect has its nuances. According to a study published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research made by scientists at the University of Melbourne, the dream you get after drinking alcohol it is not repairing, to the point that if alcohol is consumed continuously its effects can be cumulative and lead to interrupted sleep.

“Although it can cause certain states of energy and initial euphoria, alcohol is a depressant of the nervous system, which will not do us well if we are low on energy,” explains Sánchez, who remembers that nothing else can be prescribed than a zero consumption. “The latest studies on this are conclusive: even a drink increases the risk of many diseases.”

Heavy or very large meals can make us feel down or tired. Photo Shutterstock.

Binge eating and other harmful habits

Not only can certain foods cause an energy deficit, but there are also some habits that can make us feel down, fatigued, or listless. This is the case of too large meals, which can lead to long and heavy digestions that make us feel tired and dejected. A good way to combat fatigue after large meals is, according to Gustafson, “to skip meals, what we call intermittent fasting.”

The specialist points out that this method gives very good results in many people, who, despite eating the same number of calories, feel lighter during the day.

“Some people prefer to delay breakfast and who choose to advance dinner. Both options are valid, we just have to choose the one that best suits our tastes and habits ”.

It is important, on the other hand, to be very careful when guaranteeing correct levels of vitamin D, which is obtained for the most part through the sun’s rays but also from food, by approximately 20%. To guarantee an adequate supply of this essential vitamin for the immune system, it is necessary to go out in the sun and increase the consumption of foods such as fatty fish, eggs or mushrooms. If the recommended levels are still not reached, it is advisable to put yourself in the hands of a professional who can analyze the need to prescribe supplementation.

By Laura Conde for La Vanguardia.