Metabolism plays a central role in losing or maintaining weight. It can be boosted with some foods.

Kassel – Especially in autumn, when the temperatures cool down, many people like to stay inside and make themselves comfortable – but this only becomes apparent all too quickly. If you’re not careful, you often won’t be able to maintain your summer figure. But you don’t necessarily have to do exercise outside every day, because your metabolism can also be boosted through food. This means the body doesn’t store any fat, even on cold days. With special diets this can be achieved Trick your metabolism to lose weight.

Some foods can help boost your metabolism. Buttermilk, for example, contains hardly any fat, but a lot of calcium. (Symbolic image) © Montage/Imago

Boost metabolism and lose weight: These foods stimulate your metabolism

A complete change in diet is not absolutely necessary; small changes in eating habits are often enough. For example, these foods can be used to boost metabolism:

Buttermilk: New evidence suggests that adequate calcium intake can counteract weight gain. Buttermilk contains plenty of the nutrient – one cup (500 ml) already covers around 75 percent of your daily requirement, and at the same time buttermilk contains very little fat.

Greek yogurt: The product contains more fat and protein than conventional yoghurt, so it keeps you full for longer and also helps prevent cravings.

Coffee and green tea: Both drinks contain caffeine and vitamins, which increase energy metabolism, according to the portal fitforfun.de should even increase by up to 100 calories. However, it is important that the drinks are drunk without sugar or milk. But with someone else Ingredient, coffee can become a metabolism booster.

Protein-rich foods: Eating protein-rich foods has several advantages: They keep you full for a particularly long time because insulin levels don't rise and fall so quickly. In addition, the energy from protein-rich foods can often be recycled more quickly than the energy from carbohydrate-rich foods. Another advantage of protein-rich foods is that they also protect against muscle loss when losing weight. Protein-rich foods include, for example: meat, fish and eggs, as well as quark and lentils.

Hot spices: The spiciness of some spices, including chilli and ginger, stimulate the metabolism. This is because it produces heat, which in turn consumes energy. Digestion is also stimulated by hot spices as more saliva and gastric juice are produced.

Citrus fruits: Grapefruit, lemon and the like have two big advantages. On the one hand, the vitamin C it contains accelerates the metabolism, and on the other hand, the production of collagen is increased, which is said to have a positive effect on the connective tissue.

Sources: fitforfun.de, foodspring.de, elle.de

Lose weight through metabolism: A superfood comes out of the tap

A real super talent cannot go unmentioned because it has no fat and no calories and is extremely healthy. We’re talking about water – enough Drinking water can have a significant impact on the entire body and stimulates metabolism.

The water also transports nutrients into the cells as well as pollutants out of the body in the form of excretions. The Berlin Charité even found that energy expenditure can increase by up to 100 calories when drinking the recommended daily amount of water. Numerous other foods also have a positive effect on metabolism.

Editor’s note The tricks and information mentioned in this article cannot replace a healthy and balanced diet. Use our nutritional tips only as a supplement to an otherwise varied and healthy diet. The information in no way replaces professional advice and is not intended for independent diagnosis or treatment.

Ultimately, the best way to maintain a good figure is to also do sports. Not only does exercise boost your metabolism and burn calories, some sports can even rejuvenate the body.